1355 Via La Presa

55+ Nice home. 2 bedroom, 2 bath , 2 car garage 1513 Sqft. - Call Best Choice Property Management with any questions or to schedule an appointment 951-766-5660



GUIDE LINE/REQUIREMENTS TO RENT



*All leases are for one (1) year OAC



*Pet deposits are $500.00 per pet (with owners permission)

: NO PITT BULLS, ROTTWEILERS, DOBERMANS, CHOWS, OR MIXED BREEDS OF THIS TYPE ON ANY PROPERTY.



*Credit & Background checks are $35.00 for each adult over the age of 18. This is a non-refundable fee and is not applied to rent or deposit.



*Credit History: We require more positive than negative.



*Criminal Background Check: We run a background ground check nation wide. This is done through a private company. We disqualify drugs, violence, and burglary as a general rule.



*Income: The total verifiable monthly income combined for all adult

household members’ age eighteen (18) or over, must equal at least 2 times the monthly rent.



*Rental History: No Evictions in the past 5 years.



*Prices and specials are subject to change at any time and are based on availability



(RLNE4425662)