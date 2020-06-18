All apartments in Hemet
1355 Via La Presa

1355 Via La Presa · (951) 766-5660
Location

1355 Via La Presa, Hemet, CA 92545

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1355 Via La Presa · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1513 sqft

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
55+ Nice home. 2 bedroom, 2 bath , 2 car garage 1513 Sqft. - Call Best Choice Property Management with any questions or to schedule an appointment 951-766-5660

GUIDE LINE/REQUIREMENTS TO RENT

*All leases are for one (1) year OAC

*Pet deposits are $500.00 per pet (with owners permission)
: NO PITT BULLS, ROTTWEILERS, DOBERMANS, CHOWS, OR MIXED BREEDS OF THIS TYPE ON ANY PROPERTY.

*Credit & Background checks are $35.00 for each adult over the age of 18. This is a non-refundable fee and is not applied to rent or deposit.

*Credit History: We require more positive than negative.

*Criminal Background Check: We run a background ground check nation wide. This is done through a private company. We disqualify drugs, violence, and burglary as a general rule.

*Income: The total verifiable monthly income combined for all adult
household members’ age eighteen (18) or over, must equal at least 2 times the monthly rent.

*Rental History: No Evictions in the past 5 years.

*Prices and specials are subject to change at any time and are based on availability

(RLNE4425662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1355 Via La Presa have any available units?
1355 Via La Presa has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hemet, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hemet Rent Report.
Is 1355 Via La Presa currently offering any rent specials?
1355 Via La Presa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1355 Via La Presa pet-friendly?
No, 1355 Via La Presa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hemet.
Does 1355 Via La Presa offer parking?
Yes, 1355 Via La Presa does offer parking.
Does 1355 Via La Presa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1355 Via La Presa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1355 Via La Presa have a pool?
No, 1355 Via La Presa does not have a pool.
Does 1355 Via La Presa have accessible units?
No, 1355 Via La Presa does not have accessible units.
Does 1355 Via La Presa have units with dishwashers?
No, 1355 Via La Presa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1355 Via La Presa have units with air conditioning?
No, 1355 Via La Presa does not have units with air conditioning.
