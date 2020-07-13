Amenities

The Timbers Apartments in Hayward, CA has studio, 1 bedroom loft, 1 bedroom flat and 2 bedroom loft apartments for rent. These Hayward apartments feature a beautiful surrounding that is enhanced by the apartment community's prime location. Everyday living is simplified by being conveniently located in Hayward, CA just within minutes of major freeways I-880 and I-92, Oakland International Airport, parks, shopping, theaters, restaurants and downtown Hayward. Relax and enjoy all of the amazing amenities offered at The Timbers Apartments! Cool off in our huge outdoor swimming pool or take a relaxing dip in our hot tub. If thatђs not your thing, we have a state-of-the-art fitness center open 24 hours a day to keep you in shape! Our laundry facilities are also open 24 hours a day for your convenience. Rediscover what it feels like to be truly pampered by a caring, conscientious and professional staff in one of the studio, 1 bedroom loft, 1 bedroom flat and 2 bedroom loft apartments for rent. Tour our photo gallery or stop by and see why The Timbers is the perfect Hayward, CA Apartment Community to call home!