Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

The Timbers

Open Now until 5:30pm
25200 Santa Clara St · (510) 399-1895
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25200 Santa Clara St, Hayward, CA 94544
Harder-Tennyson

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit D137 · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 524 sqft

Unit D140 · Avail. now

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 524 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit B162 · Avail. now

$1,990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

Unit D232 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

Unit A186 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit E226 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Unit F217 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 851 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Timbers.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
media room
cats allowed
parking
24hr laundry
cc payments
guest parking
package receiving
The Timbers Apartments in Hayward, CA has studio, 1 bedroom loft, 1 bedroom flat and 2 bedroom loft apartments for rent. These Hayward apartments feature a beautiful surrounding that is enhanced by the apartment community's prime location. Everyday living is simplified by being conveniently located in Hayward, CA just within minutes of major freeways I-880 and I-92, Oakland International Airport, parks, shopping, theaters, restaurants and downtown Hayward. Relax and enjoy all of the amazing amenities offered at The Timbers Apartments! Cool off in our huge outdoor swimming pool or take a relaxing dip in our hot tub. If thatђs not your thing, we have a state-of-the-art fitness center open 24 hours a day to keep you in shape! Our laundry facilities are also open 24 hours a day for your convenience. Rediscover what it feels like to be truly pampered by a caring, conscientious and professional staff in one of the studio, 1 bedroom loft, 1 bedroom flat and 2 bedroom loft apartments for rent. Tour our photo gallery or stop by and see why The Timbers is the perfect Hayward, CA Apartment Community to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Timbers have any available units?
The Timbers has 9 units available starting at $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hayward, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hayward Rent Report.
What amenities does The Timbers have?
Some of The Timbers's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Timbers currently offering any rent specials?
The Timbers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Timbers pet-friendly?
Yes, The Timbers is pet friendly.
Does The Timbers offer parking?
Yes, The Timbers offers parking.
Does The Timbers have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Timbers does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Timbers have a pool?
Yes, The Timbers has a pool.
Does The Timbers have accessible units?
No, The Timbers does not have accessible units.
Does The Timbers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Timbers has units with dishwashers.

