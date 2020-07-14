All apartments in Hayward
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:58 AM

Coral Gardens

605 Sorenson Rd · (669) 238-3312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

605 Sorenson Rd, Hayward, CA 94544
Mission-Garin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 02 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,689

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 482 sqft

Unit 32 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,699

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 482 sqft

Unit 15 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 482 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Coral Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
microwave
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
community garden
hot tub
online portal
smoke-free community
Coral Gardens is an apartment community located in Hayward, CA. We are devoted to delivering the very best service with the highest quality. Step into one of our spacious floor plans and you will find heating, wired for cable, kitchen, garbage disposal, stove, freezer, ceiling fans, oven, refrigerator, carpeting, family room, linen closet, lawn, garden, window coverings, walk-in closets, and a dining area. The inviting community features controlled access, a self-service laundry, on-site management, sundeck, swimming pool, yard with fence, on-site maintenance, and courtesy patrol. We would love to show you around the neighborhood call today and schedule a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $650 (1 bedroom), $750 (2 bedroom), based om credit
Move-in Fees: $250 for holding deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions: Contact for details.
Parking Details: One parking per unit.
Storage Details: Limited availability

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Coral Gardens have any available units?
Coral Gardens has 4 units available starting at $1,689 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hayward, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hayward Rent Report.
What amenities does Coral Gardens have?
Some of Coral Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Coral Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Coral Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Coral Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Coral Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Coral Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Coral Gardens offers parking.
Does Coral Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Coral Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Coral Gardens have a pool?
Yes, Coral Gardens has a pool.
Does Coral Gardens have accessible units?
Yes, Coral Gardens has accessible units.
Does Coral Gardens have units with dishwashers?
No, Coral Gardens does not have units with dishwashers.
