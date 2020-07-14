Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal pet friendly parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets bathtub microwave smoke-free units Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly community garden hot tub online portal smoke-free community

Coral Gardens is an apartment community located in Hayward, CA. We are devoted to delivering the very best service with the highest quality. Step into one of our spacious floor plans and you will find heating, wired for cable, kitchen, garbage disposal, stove, freezer, ceiling fans, oven, refrigerator, carpeting, family room, linen closet, lawn, garden, window coverings, walk-in closets, and a dining area. The inviting community features controlled access, a self-service laundry, on-site management, sundeck, swimming pool, yard with fence, on-site maintenance, and courtesy patrol. We would love to show you around the neighborhood call today and schedule a tour.