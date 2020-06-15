All apartments in Hayward
Last updated April 1 2020

500 Old Oak Lane #3

500 Old Oak Ln · (925) 400-8979
Location

500 Old Oak Ln, Hayward, CA 94541
Santa Clara

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 500 Old Oak Lane #3 · Avail. now

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1542 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
500 Old Oak Lane #3 Available 04/01/20 COMING SOON Perfect Shape Townhome near downtown Hayward. Built in 2011 - COMING SOON Stunning contemporary town home located in a quiet community. Built in 2011. Almost brand new. Kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring downstairs recessed lights, high ceilings, spacious master bedroom with walk in closet . Prime commuter location close to BART, Hwy 880 and San Mateo Bridge. Convenient to shopping, restaurants and Southland mall. No Section 8

Call- Jasmine Kelly
Best Property Management Inc.
925-400-8979
DRE#02088353

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4600757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Old Oak Lane #3 have any available units?
500 Old Oak Lane #3 has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hayward, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hayward Rent Report.
Is 500 Old Oak Lane #3 currently offering any rent specials?
500 Old Oak Lane #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Old Oak Lane #3 pet-friendly?
No, 500 Old Oak Lane #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hayward.
Does 500 Old Oak Lane #3 offer parking?
No, 500 Old Oak Lane #3 does not offer parking.
Does 500 Old Oak Lane #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Old Oak Lane #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Old Oak Lane #3 have a pool?
No, 500 Old Oak Lane #3 does not have a pool.
Does 500 Old Oak Lane #3 have accessible units?
No, 500 Old Oak Lane #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Old Oak Lane #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Old Oak Lane #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Old Oak Lane #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Old Oak Lane #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
