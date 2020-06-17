26903 Huntwood Ave Apt I.

Amenities
Gorgeous two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment near Sorensdale Park!
Move-in special! 1-month free rent on a 1-year lease!
Nearby schools include Tennyson High School, Tennyson High School, and Tyrrell Elementary School. Near multiple stores and restaurants including Food Source, Yeyo's Meat Super Carniceria, Edible Arrangements, 7-Eleven, McDonald's, and MK Donut, SUBWAY Restaurants, Carnitas El Rincon Restaurant, and La Victoria Taqueria.
Unit Features:
- 2nd floor 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator and electric range/oven
- Electric heating system
Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Resident responsible for all utilities.
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:
You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
