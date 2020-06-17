All apartments in Hayward
26903 Huntwood Ave Apt I.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

26903 Huntwood Ave Apt I

26903 Huntwood Avenue · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26903 Huntwood Avenue, Hayward, CA 94544
Harder-Tennyson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit I · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 587 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Gorgeous two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment near Sorensdale Park!

Move-in special! 1-month free rent on a 1-year lease!

Nearby schools include Tennyson High School, Tennyson High School, and Tyrrell Elementary School. Near multiple stores and restaurants including Food Source, Yeyo's Meat Super Carniceria, Edible Arrangements, 7-Eleven, McDonald's, and MK Donut, SUBWAY Restaurants, Carnitas El Rincon Restaurant, and La Victoria Taqueria.

Unit Features:
- 2nd floor 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator and electric range/oven
- Electric heating system

Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Resident responsible for all utilities.
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:

You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co
unitId: jrpv5f8f099n5vg6

(RLNE5860507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 26903 Huntwood Ave Apt I have any available units?
26903 Huntwood Ave Apt I has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hayward, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hayward Rent Report.
What amenities does 26903 Huntwood Ave Apt I have?
Some of 26903 Huntwood Ave Apt I's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26903 Huntwood Ave Apt I currently offering any rent specials?
26903 Huntwood Ave Apt I isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26903 Huntwood Ave Apt I pet-friendly?
Yes, 26903 Huntwood Ave Apt I is pet friendly.
Does 26903 Huntwood Ave Apt I offer parking?
No, 26903 Huntwood Ave Apt I does not offer parking.
Does 26903 Huntwood Ave Apt I have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26903 Huntwood Ave Apt I does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26903 Huntwood Ave Apt I have a pool?
No, 26903 Huntwood Ave Apt I does not have a pool.
Does 26903 Huntwood Ave Apt I have accessible units?
No, 26903 Huntwood Ave Apt I does not have accessible units.
Does 26903 Huntwood Ave Apt I have units with dishwashers?
No, 26903 Huntwood Ave Apt I does not have units with dishwashers.

