26903 Huntwood Ave Apt I.

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Gorgeous two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment near Sorensdale Park!



Move-in special! 1-month free rent on a 1-year lease!



Nearby schools include Tennyson High School, Tennyson High School, and Tyrrell Elementary School. Near multiple stores and restaurants including Food Source, Yeyo's Meat Super Carniceria, Edible Arrangements, 7-Eleven, McDonald's, and MK Donut, SUBWAY Restaurants, Carnitas El Rincon Restaurant, and La Victoria Taqueria.



Unit Features:

- 2nd floor 1 bed/1 bath apartment

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator and electric range/oven

- Electric heating system



Community Features:

- On-site laundry facility



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Resident responsible for all utilities.

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour:



You can reach us via text directly at (510) 254-3202 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co

unitId: jrpv5f8f099n5vg6



(RLNE5860507)