5552 Palm Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse dog park gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage media room

EXCELLENT SOUTH BAY LOCATION! This fully-detached four bedroom, three-story townhome provides plenty of space to relax with friends and family! An impressive and open concept kitchen, with stainless-steel appliances, living/ dining area are located on the first floor – along with a charming outdoor patio. All bedrooms are located on the second floor, including a laundry closet and gorgeous master suite with soaking tub, dual vanity and walk-in closet. The third floor of the home features an incredible media room (projector excluded) with built-in cabinetry, beverage fridge and a private, spacious rooftop terrace. Direct access garage with third parking space (carport). Located in the ThreeSixty South Bay, a gated community with incredible amenities, including two pools, BBQ lounge, billiards room, dog parks, sports court and upgraded fitness center! Enjoy being minutes to LAX, Manhattan Beach, El Segundo, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, The Point and more! Wiseburn Schools and DaVinci Charter Schools.