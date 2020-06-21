All apartments in Hawthorne
Hawthorne, CA
5552 Palm Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:12 PM

5552 Palm Drive

5552 Palm Drive · (310) 405-2769
Location

5552 Palm Drive, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Holly Glen - Del Aire

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2187 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
media room
EXCELLENT SOUTH BAY LOCATION! This fully-detached four bedroom, three-story townhome provides plenty of space to relax with friends and family! An impressive and open concept kitchen, with stainless-steel appliances, living/ dining area are located on the first floor – along with a charming outdoor patio. All bedrooms are located on the second floor, including a laundry closet and gorgeous master suite with soaking tub, dual vanity and walk-in closet. The third floor of the home features an incredible media room (projector excluded) with built-in cabinetry, beverage fridge and a private, spacious rooftop terrace. Direct access garage with third parking space (carport). Located in the ThreeSixty South Bay, a gated community with incredible amenities, including two pools, BBQ lounge, billiards room, dog parks, sports court and upgraded fitness center! Enjoy being minutes to LAX, Manhattan Beach, El Segundo, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, The Point and more! Wiseburn Schools and DaVinci Charter Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5552 Palm Drive have any available units?
5552 Palm Drive has a unit available for $5,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 5552 Palm Drive have?
Some of 5552 Palm Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5552 Palm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5552 Palm Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5552 Palm Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5552 Palm Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5552 Palm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5552 Palm Drive does offer parking.
Does 5552 Palm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5552 Palm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5552 Palm Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5552 Palm Drive has a pool.
Does 5552 Palm Drive have accessible units?
No, 5552 Palm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5552 Palm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5552 Palm Drive has units with dishwashers.
