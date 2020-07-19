All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5404 W. 149th Place, #16

5404 W 149th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

5404 W 149th Pl, Hawthorne, CA 90250

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
bbq/grill
garage
BRIGHT & BEAUTIFUL 2BD/2.5BA CONDO IN THE FUSION COMPLEX, BASED IN WISEBURN SCHOOL DISTRICT, CLOSE TO SHOPS AND ENTERTAINMENT! - PROPERTY DETAILS:
- 2BD/2.5BA
- APPROX. 1410 SQ FT
- Attached 2-Car Garage w/ Huge Storage
- Amazing Common Grounds w/ Beautifully Landscaped Pathways, Exercise Stations, BBQs, Basketball Court & Large Pool Area w/ Jacuzzi
- Bright & Airy Living Room
- Spacious Deck off Living Room
- Very Open & Bright Kitchen w/ Dining Island, Stainless Steel Appliances and Tons of Counter/Cabinet Space
- Good Sized 2nd Bedroom w/ Mirrored Closet
- Full Bathroom in Hallway
- Spacious Master Bedroom w/Walk-in Closet and Full Bathroom w/ Stand-up Shower
- Washer/Dryer in Hallway Closet
- Central A/C & Heating
- Wood Laminate Throughout, New Carpeting in Bedrooms & Tile in Bathrooms
- HOA, Water & Trash Pd
- 1 Year Minimum Lease
- No Smoking, Sorry No Pets

***AVAILABLE NOW***
SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

(RLNE4638706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5404 W. 149th Place, #16 have any available units?
5404 W. 149th Place, #16 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 5404 W. 149th Place, #16 have?
Some of 5404 W. 149th Place, #16's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5404 W. 149th Place, #16 currently offering any rent specials?
5404 W. 149th Place, #16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5404 W. 149th Place, #16 pet-friendly?
No, 5404 W. 149th Place, #16 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 5404 W. 149th Place, #16 offer parking?
Yes, 5404 W. 149th Place, #16 offers parking.
Does 5404 W. 149th Place, #16 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5404 W. 149th Place, #16 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5404 W. 149th Place, #16 have a pool?
Yes, 5404 W. 149th Place, #16 has a pool.
Does 5404 W. 149th Place, #16 have accessible units?
No, 5404 W. 149th Place, #16 does not have accessible units.
Does 5404 W. 149th Place, #16 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5404 W. 149th Place, #16 does not have units with dishwashers.
