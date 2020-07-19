5404 W. 149th Place, #16

Amenities
BRIGHT & BEAUTIFUL 2BD/2.5BA CONDO IN THE FUSION COMPLEX, BASED IN WISEBURN SCHOOL DISTRICT, CLOSE TO SHOPS AND ENTERTAINMENT! - PROPERTY DETAILS:
- 2BD/2.5BA
- APPROX. 1410 SQ FT
- Attached 2-Car Garage w/ Huge Storage
- Amazing Common Grounds w/ Beautifully Landscaped Pathways, Exercise Stations, BBQs, Basketball Court & Large Pool Area w/ Jacuzzi
- Bright & Airy Living Room
- Spacious Deck off Living Room
- Very Open & Bright Kitchen w/ Dining Island, Stainless Steel Appliances and Tons of Counter/Cabinet Space
- Good Sized 2nd Bedroom w/ Mirrored Closet
- Full Bathroom in Hallway
- Spacious Master Bedroom w/Walk-in Closet and Full Bathroom w/ Stand-up Shower
- Washer/Dryer in Hallway Closet
- Central A/C & Heating
- Wood Laminate Throughout, New Carpeting in Bedrooms & Tile in Bathrooms
- HOA, Water & Trash Pd
- 1 Year Minimum Lease
- No Smoking, Sorry No Pets
***AVAILABLE NOW***
SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
