5404 W. 149th Place, #16

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym pool bbq/grill garage

BRIGHT & BEAUTIFUL 2BD/2.5BA CONDO IN THE FUSION COMPLEX, BASED IN WISEBURN SCHOOL DISTRICT, CLOSE TO SHOPS AND ENTERTAINMENT! - PROPERTY DETAILS:

- 2BD/2.5BA

- APPROX. 1410 SQ FT

- Attached 2-Car Garage w/ Huge Storage

- Amazing Common Grounds w/ Beautifully Landscaped Pathways, Exercise Stations, BBQs, Basketball Court & Large Pool Area w/ Jacuzzi

- Bright & Airy Living Room

- Spacious Deck off Living Room

- Very Open & Bright Kitchen w/ Dining Island, Stainless Steel Appliances and Tons of Counter/Cabinet Space

- Good Sized 2nd Bedroom w/ Mirrored Closet

- Full Bathroom in Hallway

- Spacious Master Bedroom w/Walk-in Closet and Full Bathroom w/ Stand-up Shower

- Washer/Dryer in Hallway Closet

- Central A/C & Heating

- Wood Laminate Throughout, New Carpeting in Bedrooms & Tile in Bathrooms

- HOA, Water & Trash Pd

- 1 Year Minimum Lease

- No Smoking, Sorry No Pets



***AVAILABLE NOW***

SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY



(RLNE4638706)