Hawthorne, CA
4954 West 119th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4954 West 119th Street

4954 West 119th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4954 West 119th Street, Hawthorne, CA 90250
North Hawthorne

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
*** Visit our website at www.pinnaclepmc.com for more information ***

Address: 4954 West 119th Street Unit F, Hawthorne, CA 90250

- Rent: $1,400/mo
- Deposit: $1,700 (On Approved Credit)
- Aprox: 650 sqft

Features and Amenities:
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bathroom
- New Stainless Steel Gas Stove / Oven Included
- New White Shaker Cabinets
- New Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink
- New Laminate Vinyl Plank Flooring in Common Areas and Bathrooms
- New Carpet in Bedrooms
- New Ceiling Fans
- New LED Lighting
- Community Laundry Facilities On-Site
- 1 Covered Carport Space Included
- Utilities included: Water, Trash, and Sewage

*** No pets allowed at this time ***
*** This property is not accepting Section 8 or any 3rd party housing programs at that time.***

Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com

Visit this link to see our rental criteria: http://www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria

Requirements when applying:
- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)
- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card
- Completed Rental Application
- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review

Thank you for your interest!

Pinnacle Property Management
www.pinnaclepmc.com

Please visit our website for other great listings in your area!

*Photos are of similar unit*
Pricing is current as of 12/17/2018. Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice. Deposits may fluctuate based on credit, rental history, income, and/or other qualifying standards. Floor plans and square footages displayed are approximations, may be based on stud-to-stud measurements, and may vary between individual units. Quoted prices are for base rent only and do not include other fees such as utilities, associated pet fees, if applicable, and minimum lease terms and occupancy guidelines may apply unless otherwise specified. Subject to credit approval, a satisfactory rental application and execution of a lease agreement. Pricing valid for new residents only. Please see the leasing office for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4954 West 119th Street have any available units?
4954 West 119th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 4954 West 119th Street have?
Some of 4954 West 119th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4954 West 119th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4954 West 119th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4954 West 119th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4954 West 119th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4954 West 119th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4954 West 119th Street offers parking.
Does 4954 West 119th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4954 West 119th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4954 West 119th Street have a pool?
No, 4954 West 119th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4954 West 119th Street have accessible units?
No, 4954 West 119th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4954 West 119th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4954 West 119th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
