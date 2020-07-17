All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:47 PM

4861 West 119th Place

4861 West 119th Place · (310) 750-4885
Location

4861 West 119th Place, Hawthorne, CA 90250
North Hawthorne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

- Address: 4861 West 119th Place #B, Hawthorne, CA 90250

- Rent: $2,350 Per Month
- Deposit: $2,650
- Credit Score 600 or better
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
- Approx 950 Sq.Ft.

- Rear Unit
- New Stainless Steel Appliances: Gas Stove/Oven & Dishwasher
- New Vinyl Plank Flooring
- Complete Paint
- New Lighting
- New Window Coverings
- Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups in Unit
- 2 Car Garage Included
- Utilities Included: Water & Trash
- No Pets

Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com

Visit this link to see our rental criteria: www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria

Requirements when applying:
- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)
- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card
- Completed Rental Application
- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review

Thank you for your interest!

Pinnacle Property Management
424-203-7689
www.pinnaclepmc.com

Please visit our website for other great listings in your area!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

