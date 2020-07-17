Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage stainless steel some paid utils range

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***



- Address: 4861 West 119th Place #B, Hawthorne, CA 90250



- Rent: $2,350 Per Month

- Deposit: $2,650

- Credit Score 600 or better

- Bedrooms: 2

- Bathrooms: 2

- Approx 950 Sq.Ft.



- Rear Unit

- New Stainless Steel Appliances: Gas Stove/Oven & Dishwasher

- New Vinyl Plank Flooring

- Complete Paint

- New Lighting

- New Window Coverings

- Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups in Unit

- 2 Car Garage Included

- Utilities Included: Water & Trash

- No Pets



Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com



Visit this link to see our rental criteria: www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria



Requirements when applying:

- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property

- Credit Score 600 or better

- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)

- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card

- Completed Rental Application

- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review



Thank you for your interest!



Pinnacle Property Management

424-203-7689

www.pinnaclepmc.com



Please visit our website for other great listings in your area!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.