Amenities
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
- Address: 4861 West 119th Place #B, Hawthorne, CA 90250
- Rent: $2,350 Per Month
- Deposit: $2,650
- Credit Score 600 or better
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
- Approx 950 Sq.Ft.
- Rear Unit
- New Stainless Steel Appliances: Gas Stove/Oven & Dishwasher
- New Vinyl Plank Flooring
- Complete Paint
- New Lighting
- New Window Coverings
- Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups in Unit
- 2 Car Garage Included
- Utilities Included: Water & Trash
- No Pets
Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com
Visit this link to see our rental criteria: www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria
Requirements when applying:
- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)
- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card
- Completed Rental Application
- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review
Thank you for your interest!
Pinnacle Property Management
424-203-7689
www.pinnaclepmc.com
Please visit our website for other great listings in your area!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.