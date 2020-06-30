All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

4833 W 118th St B

4833 West 118th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4833 West 118th Street, Hawthorne, CA 90250
North Hawthorne

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hawthorne C - Property Id: 206887

$2,050 2 bedroom/ 1.5 bathroom. Townhouse. Completely remodeled all NEW; hardwood waterproof floor, and tile. Cabnits with brushed nickel handles, quartz countertops, new sinks, toilets , faucets, stove, blinds, windows, LED light fixtures, fresh paint. Huge closets and storage space, plus storage in garage. Walking distance to major restaurants and shopping centers.
Please txt.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206887
Property Id 206887

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5476486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4833 W 118th St B have any available units?
4833 W 118th St B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 4833 W 118th St B have?
Some of 4833 W 118th St B's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4833 W 118th St B currently offering any rent specials?
4833 W 118th St B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4833 W 118th St B pet-friendly?
No, 4833 W 118th St B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 4833 W 118th St B offer parking?
Yes, 4833 W 118th St B offers parking.
Does 4833 W 118th St B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4833 W 118th St B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4833 W 118th St B have a pool?
No, 4833 W 118th St B does not have a pool.
Does 4833 W 118th St B have accessible units?
No, 4833 W 118th St B does not have accessible units.
Does 4833 W 118th St B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4833 W 118th St B does not have units with dishwashers.

