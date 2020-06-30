4833 W 118th St B

Amenities

Hawthorne C - Property Id: 206887



$2,050 2 bedroom/ 1.5 bathroom. Townhouse. Completely remodeled all NEW; hardwood waterproof floor, and tile. Cabnits with brushed nickel handles, quartz countertops, new sinks, toilets , faucets, stove, blinds, windows, LED light fixtures, fresh paint. Huge closets and storage space, plus storage in garage. Walking distance to major restaurants and shopping centers.

No Pets Allowed



