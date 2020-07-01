All apartments in Hawthorne
Find more places like 4821 117 Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hawthorne, CA
/
4821 117 Street
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:14 AM

4821 117 Street

4821 W 117th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hawthorne
See all
North Hawthorne
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4821 W 117th St, Hawthorne, CA 90250
North Hawthorne

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully remodeled unit on Quiet residential street with mainly SFR's.

Fully remodeled with New window, White Shaker Cabinets, Grey Quarts counters, All New Fixtures and Stainless Appliances. Front, ground level unit in a 4 Unit Building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4821 117 Street have any available units?
4821 117 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
Is 4821 117 Street currently offering any rent specials?
4821 117 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4821 117 Street pet-friendly?
No, 4821 117 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 4821 117 Street offer parking?
No, 4821 117 Street does not offer parking.
Does 4821 117 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4821 117 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4821 117 Street have a pool?
No, 4821 117 Street does not have a pool.
Does 4821 117 Street have accessible units?
No, 4821 117 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4821 117 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4821 117 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4821 117 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4821 117 Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms
4829 W 120th St
Hawthorne, CA 90250

Similar Pages

Hawthorne 1 BedroomsHawthorne 2 Bedrooms
Hawthorne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHawthorne Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hawthorne Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles