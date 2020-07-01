Rent Calculator
Hawthorne, CA
4821 117 Street
4821 117 Street
4821 W 117th St
No Longer Available
Location
4821 W 117th St, Hawthorne, CA 90250
North Hawthorne
Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully remodeled unit on Quiet residential street with mainly SFR's.
Fully remodeled with New window, White Shaker Cabinets, Grey Quarts counters, All New Fixtures and Stainless Appliances. Front, ground level unit in a 4 Unit Building.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4821 117 Street have any available units?
4821 117 Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Hawthorne, CA
.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
Hawthorne Rent Report
.
Is 4821 117 Street currently offering any rent specials?
4821 117 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4821 117 Street pet-friendly?
No, 4821 117 Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Hawthorne
.
Does 4821 117 Street offer parking?
No, 4821 117 Street does not offer parking.
Does 4821 117 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4821 117 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4821 117 Street have a pool?
No, 4821 117 Street does not have a pool.
Does 4821 117 Street have accessible units?
No, 4821 117 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4821 117 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4821 117 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4821 117 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4821 117 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
