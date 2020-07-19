All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated July 4 2019

4578 W. Broadway

4578 W Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

4578 W Broadway, Hawthorne, CA 90250
North Hawthorne

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
walk in closets
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4c1acee0f7 ---- Upper level, single story unit with balcony. Large 2-bedroom, 2 baths. Fresh paint, newer carpet and luxury vinyl throughout. Lots of closet space. Master bedroom has a nice walk-in closet. Granite counters, brush nickel fixtures and hardware. Horizontal faux wood blinds throughout. Covered parking included. www.Jamico.com Nice building in good area close to shopping and transportation 2 Inch Horizontal Blinds 4 Inch Base Boards Gardener Gated Community Granite Has Surveillance Cameras Large Bedrooms Laundry New Carpet Range Shower Doors Vinyl Planks Walk In Closets Water & Trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4578 W. Broadway have any available units?
4578 W. Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 4578 W. Broadway have?
Some of 4578 W. Broadway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4578 W. Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
4578 W. Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4578 W. Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 4578 W. Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 4578 W. Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 4578 W. Broadway offers parking.
Does 4578 W. Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4578 W. Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4578 W. Broadway have a pool?
No, 4578 W. Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 4578 W. Broadway have accessible units?
No, 4578 W. Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 4578 W. Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 4578 W. Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
