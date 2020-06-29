All apartments in Hawthorne
Find more places like 4552 w. 137th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hawthorne, CA
/
4552 w. 137th Place
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

4552 w. 137th Place

4552 137th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hawthorne
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4552 137th Place, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Ramona

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BEDROOM HOME IN RAMONA TRACK-HAWTHORNE - Charming 3 bedroom duplex with 1 car garage. Front home has great curb appeal and nicely boasts laminate flooring and carpet in bedrooms, an easy flowing floor plan, crown molding, neutral paint colors, shutters, and air conditioning. Great home with patio area and nice yard. Don't miss this opportunity to live near the best of the South Bay, including trendy shopping/dining destinations & award-winning schools in this great community.

*****AVAILABLE TO VIEW BY APPOINTMENT*****

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5557227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4552 w. 137th Place have any available units?
4552 w. 137th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 4552 w. 137th Place have?
Some of 4552 w. 137th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4552 w. 137th Place currently offering any rent specials?
4552 w. 137th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4552 w. 137th Place pet-friendly?
No, 4552 w. 137th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 4552 w. 137th Place offer parking?
Yes, 4552 w. 137th Place offers parking.
Does 4552 w. 137th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4552 w. 137th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4552 w. 137th Place have a pool?
No, 4552 w. 137th Place does not have a pool.
Does 4552 w. 137th Place have accessible units?
No, 4552 w. 137th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4552 w. 137th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4552 w. 137th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms
4829 W 120th St
Hawthorne, CA 90250

Similar Pages

Hawthorne 1 BedroomsHawthorne 2 Bedrooms
Hawthorne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHawthorne Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hawthorne Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles