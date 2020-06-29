4552 w. 137th Place

Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3 BEDROOM HOME IN RAMONA TRACK-HAWTHORNE - Charming 3 bedroom duplex with 1 car garage. Front home has great curb appeal and nicely boasts laminate flooring and carpet in bedrooms, an easy flowing floor plan, crown molding, neutral paint colors, shutters, and air conditioning. Great home with patio area and nice yard. Don't miss this opportunity to live near the best of the South Bay, including trendy shopping/dining destinations & award-winning schools in this great community.



*****AVAILABLE TO VIEW BY APPOINTMENT*****



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5557227)