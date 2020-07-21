All apartments in Hawthorne
4530 W 134th St
Last updated March 7 2020 at 5:33 PM

4530 W 134th St

4530 West 134th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4530 West 134th Street, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Ramona

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4530 W 134th St have any available units?
4530 W 134th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
Is 4530 W 134th St currently offering any rent specials?
4530 W 134th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4530 W 134th St pet-friendly?
No, 4530 W 134th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 4530 W 134th St offer parking?
No, 4530 W 134th St does not offer parking.
Does 4530 W 134th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4530 W 134th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4530 W 134th St have a pool?
No, 4530 W 134th St does not have a pool.
Does 4530 W 134th St have accessible units?
No, 4530 W 134th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4530 W 134th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4530 W 134th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4530 W 134th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4530 W 134th St does not have units with air conditioning.
