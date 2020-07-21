Rent Calculator
4530 W 134th St
Last updated March 7 2020 at 5:33 PM
4530 W 134th St
4530 West 134th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4530 West 134th Street, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Ramona
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4530 W 134th St have any available units?
4530 W 134th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hawthorne, CA
.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Hawthorne Rent Report
.
Is 4530 W 134th St currently offering any rent specials?
4530 W 134th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4530 W 134th St pet-friendly?
No, 4530 W 134th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hawthorne
.
Does 4530 W 134th St offer parking?
No, 4530 W 134th St does not offer parking.
Does 4530 W 134th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4530 W 134th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4530 W 134th St have a pool?
No, 4530 W 134th St does not have a pool.
Does 4530 W 134th St have accessible units?
No, 4530 W 134th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4530 W 134th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4530 W 134th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4530 W 134th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4530 W 134th St does not have units with air conditioning.
