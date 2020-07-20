All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated April 18 2019 at 7:16 PM

4441 West 134th Street

4441 W 134th St · No Longer Available
Location

4441 W 134th St, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Ramona

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
*** Visit our website at www.pinnaclepmc.com for more information ***

Address: 4441 W. 134th Street Unit E, Hawthorne, CA 90250
- Rent: $1,825 Per Month
- Deposit: 2,100 (On Approved Credit)
- 2 Bedrooms
- 2 Bathroom
- Aprox Sqft: 950

*** Please note this property does not accept section 8 or any 3rd party assistance programs***

Features and Amenities:

- Two Story Townhouse Style Apartment
- New Hardwood Flooring Throughout
- New Granite Counter-Tops
- New Stove & Oven
- Recessed Lighting
- New Paint
- Window Coverings
- Laundry Onsite
- Carport Parking
- Utilities Included: Water & Trash

*** No pets allowed at this time ***
*** This property is not accepting Section 8 or any 3rd party housing programs at that time.***

Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com

Visit this link to see our rental criteria: http://www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria

Requirements when applying:
- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)
- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card
- Completed Rental Application
- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review

Thank you for your interest!

Pinnacle Property Management
424-203-7689
www.pinnaclepmc.com

Please visit our website for other great listings in your area!

Pricing is current as of 4/09/2019. Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice. Deposits may fluctuate based on credit, rental history, income, and/or other qualifying standards. Floor plans and square footages displayed are approximations, may be based on stud-to-stud measurements, and may vary between individual units. Quoted prices are for base rent only and do not include other fees such as utilities, associated pet fees, if applicable, and minimum lease terms and occupancy guidelines may apply unless otherwise specified. Subject to credit approval, a satisfactory rental application and execution of a lease agreement. Pricing valid for new residents only. Please see the leasing office for details. By inquiring about this property you opt-in and give Pinnacle Property Management permission to contact you through text, email, and or calling with the number or email you provide. If you do not wish to be contacted by Pinnacle Property Management please do not inquire.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4441 West 134th Street have any available units?
4441 West 134th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 4441 West 134th Street have?
Some of 4441 West 134th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4441 West 134th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4441 West 134th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4441 West 134th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4441 West 134th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4441 West 134th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4441 West 134th Street offers parking.
Does 4441 West 134th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4441 West 134th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4441 West 134th Street have a pool?
No, 4441 West 134th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4441 West 134th Street have accessible units?
No, 4441 West 134th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4441 West 134th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4441 West 134th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
