Home
/
Hawthorne, CA
/
4441 West 134th Street
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:21 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4441 West 134th Street
4441 West 134th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hawthorne
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
4441 West 134th Street, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Ramona
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
*** Apply at www.rentalmover.com ***
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
- Approx Sq.Ft.: 1000
- Two Story Townhouse Style Apartment
- Hardwood Flooring Throughout
- Granite Counter-Tops
- Stove & Oven
- Recessed Lighting
- Window Coverings
- Laundry Onsite
- Carport Parking
- Utilities Included: Water & Trash
- Pets Okay
*** Apply at www.rentalmover.com ***
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4441 West 134th Street have any available units?
4441 West 134th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hawthorne, CA
.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Hawthorne Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4441 West 134th Street have?
Some of 4441 West 134th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4441 West 134th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4441 West 134th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4441 West 134th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4441 West 134th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4441 West 134th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4441 West 134th Street offers parking.
Does 4441 West 134th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4441 West 134th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4441 West 134th Street have a pool?
No, 4441 West 134th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4441 West 134th Street have accessible units?
No, 4441 West 134th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4441 West 134th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4441 West 134th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
