All apartments in Hawthorne
Find more places like 4441 West 134th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hawthorne, CA
/
4441 West 134th Street
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:21 PM

4441 West 134th Street

4441 West 134th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hawthorne
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4441 West 134th Street, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Ramona

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
*** Apply at www.rentalmover.com ***

- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
- Approx Sq.Ft.: 1000

- Two Story Townhouse Style Apartment
- Hardwood Flooring Throughout
- Granite Counter-Tops
- Stove & Oven
- Recessed Lighting
- Window Coverings
- Laundry Onsite
- Carport Parking
- Utilities Included: Water & Trash
- Pets Okay

*** Apply at www.rentalmover.com ***
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4441 West 134th Street have any available units?
4441 West 134th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 4441 West 134th Street have?
Some of 4441 West 134th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4441 West 134th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4441 West 134th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4441 West 134th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4441 West 134th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4441 West 134th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4441 West 134th Street offers parking.
Does 4441 West 134th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4441 West 134th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4441 West 134th Street have a pool?
No, 4441 West 134th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4441 West 134th Street have accessible units?
No, 4441 West 134th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4441 West 134th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4441 West 134th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms
4829 W 120th St
Hawthorne, CA 90250

Similar Pages

Hawthorne 1 BedroomsHawthorne 2 Bedrooms
Hawthorne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHawthorne Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hawthorne Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles