Hawthorne, CA
4334 West 130th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4334 West 130th Street

4334 West 130th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4334 West 130th Street, Hawthorne, CA 90250

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1 bedroom
1 bathroom
updated unit
new stainless appliances
new hardwood floors
new updated kitchen
new window coverings

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4334 West 130th Street have any available units?
4334 West 130th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
Is 4334 West 130th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4334 West 130th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4334 West 130th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4334 West 130th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 4334 West 130th Street offer parking?
No, 4334 West 130th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4334 West 130th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4334 West 130th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4334 West 130th Street have a pool?
No, 4334 West 130th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4334 West 130th Street have accessible units?
No, 4334 West 130th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4334 West 130th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4334 West 130th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4334 West 130th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4334 West 130th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
