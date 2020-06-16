4235 W. 126th St.

Amenities
Montecarlo Apartments. A very attractive 60 unit complex located close to shopping center and bus lines with easy access to the 405 frwy. Call today and make an appointment to see this charming unit. Covered parking, laundry facilities, sparkling pool, extra storages available. No Pets. 6-month lease.
Amenities: Laundry Room, Pool, Courtyard, Parking-Underground, Large Unit.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Appliances: Gas Stove, Refrigerator.
Parking: 1-Space
