4235 W. 126th St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:31 AM

4235 W. 126th St.

4235 West 126th Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4235 West 126th Street, Hawthorne, CA 90250
North Hawthorne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 444 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
pool
courtyard
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Montecarlo Apartments. A very attractive 60 unit complex located close to shopping center and bus lines with easy access to the 405 frwy. Call today and make an appointment to see this charming unit. Covered parking, laundry facilities, sparkling pool, extra storages available. No Pets. 6-month lease.
.

Amenities: Laundry Room, Pool, Courtyard, Parking-Underground, Large Unit.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Appliances: Gas Stove, Refrigerator.
Parking: 1-Space
http://mabrymgmt.com/Apartment-Rent-Details.aspx?id=3673

IT490612 - IT49MM3673

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4235 W. 126th St. have any available units?
4235 W. 126th St. has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 4235 W. 126th St. have?
Some of 4235 W. 126th St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4235 W. 126th St. currently offering any rent specials?
4235 W. 126th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4235 W. 126th St. pet-friendly?
No, 4235 W. 126th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 4235 W. 126th St. offer parking?
Yes, 4235 W. 126th St. does offer parking.
Does 4235 W. 126th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4235 W. 126th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4235 W. 126th St. have a pool?
Yes, 4235 W. 126th St. has a pool.
Does 4235 W. 126th St. have accessible units?
No, 4235 W. 126th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4235 W. 126th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4235 W. 126th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
