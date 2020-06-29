First floor apartment offering one bedroom, one bath. Recently renovated. Large living room with eat-in kitchen. Spacious bedroom and bath with shower/tub combo. Shared coin-op laundry and one dedicated carport space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4059 W 142nd Street have any available units?
4059 W 142nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
Is 4059 W 142nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4059 W 142nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.