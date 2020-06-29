All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated March 4 2020 at 3:29 AM

4059 W 142nd Street

4059 West 142nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4059 West 142nd Street, Hawthorne, CA 90250

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
First floor apartment offering one bedroom, one bath. Recently renovated. Large living room with eat-in kitchen. Spacious bedroom and bath with shower/tub combo. Shared coin-op laundry and one dedicated carport space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4059 W 142nd Street have any available units?
4059 W 142nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
Is 4059 W 142nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4059 W 142nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4059 W 142nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 4059 W 142nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 4059 W 142nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 4059 W 142nd Street offers parking.
Does 4059 W 142nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4059 W 142nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4059 W 142nd Street have a pool?
No, 4059 W 142nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4059 W 142nd Street have accessible units?
No, 4059 W 142nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4059 W 142nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4059 W 142nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4059 W 142nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4059 W 142nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
