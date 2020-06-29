4015 W. 137th St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking pool courtyard range

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool

MOVE-IN SPECIAL $250.00 OFF RENT - Villa Adriana Apartments is a gorgeous complex located close to schools, transportation and a lovely park. Beautiful courtyard with sparkling pool (gated), underground parking (gated), laundry facilities. Balconies on selected units. Stop by and see why the Villa Adriana Apartments is a great place to live!! 6-month Lease. No Pets.

.



Amenities: Laundry Room, Pool, Courtyard, Parking-Underground, Large Unit.

Utilities: Water, Trash, Gas.

Appliances: Gas Stove.

Parking: 1-Space

http://mabrymgmt.com/Apartment-Rent-Details.aspx?id=5255



IT490408 - IT49MM5255