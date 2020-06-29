4015 W. 137th St.

Amenities
MOVE-IN SPECIAL $250.00 OFF RENT - Villa Adriana Apartments is a gorgeous complex located close to schools, transportation and a lovely park. Beautiful courtyard with sparkling pool (gated), underground parking (gated), laundry facilities. Balconies on selected units. Stop by and see why the Villa Adriana Apartments is a great place to live!! 6-month Lease. No Pets.
Amenities: Laundry Room, Pool, Courtyard, Parking-Underground, Large Unit.
Utilities: Water, Trash, Gas.
Appliances: Gas Stove.
Parking: 1-Space
