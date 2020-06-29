All apartments in Hawthorne
4015 W. 137th St.

4015 West 137th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4015 West 137th Street, Hawthorne, CA 90250

Amenities

MOVE-IN SPECIAL $250.00 OFF RENT - Villa Adriana Apartments is a gorgeous complex located close to schools, transportation and a lovely park. Beautiful courtyard with sparkling pool (gated), underground parking (gated), laundry facilities. Balconies on selected units. Stop by and see why the Villa Adriana Apartments is a great place to live!! 6-month Lease. No Pets.
.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4015 W. 137th St. have any available units?
4015 W. 137th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 4015 W. 137th St. have?
Some of 4015 W. 137th St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4015 W. 137th St. currently offering any rent specials?
4015 W. 137th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4015 W. 137th St. pet-friendly?
No, 4015 W. 137th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 4015 W. 137th St. offer parking?
Yes, 4015 W. 137th St. offers parking.
Does 4015 W. 137th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4015 W. 137th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4015 W. 137th St. have a pool?
Yes, 4015 W. 137th St. has a pool.
Does 4015 W. 137th St. have accessible units?
No, 4015 W. 137th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4015 W. 137th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4015 W. 137th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
