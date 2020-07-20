All apartments in Hawthorne
3903 W.146th Street
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

3903 W.146th Street

3903 W 146th St · No Longer Available
Location

3903 W 146th St, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Bodger Park - El Camino Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3903 W.146th Street Available 07/19/19 Bright and modern, Spacious 3 bed 1 bath, 2 car garage - Coming soon. Available 7/19/2019, finishing cosmetic repairs and cleaning.

Located in a quiet low traffic residential street, on a very large lot. Beautifully landscaped front and rear yards. Newer windows throughout, refinished wood floors, walking distance to Bodger Park & Leuzinger High. Minutes away from El Camino College,405 FWY. Walkscore 71.

Good credit required.
Submit for pets.
1 year lease
$20 application fee

(RLNE5021542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3903 W.146th Street have any available units?
3903 W.146th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 3903 W.146th Street have?
Some of 3903 W.146th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3903 W.146th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3903 W.146th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3903 W.146th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3903 W.146th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3903 W.146th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3903 W.146th Street offers parking.
Does 3903 W.146th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3903 W.146th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3903 W.146th Street have a pool?
No, 3903 W.146th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3903 W.146th Street have accessible units?
No, 3903 W.146th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3903 W.146th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3903 W.146th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
