Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3903 W.146th Street Available 07/19/19 Bright and modern, Spacious 3 bed 1 bath, 2 car garage - Coming soon. Available 7/19/2019, finishing cosmetic repairs and cleaning.



Located in a quiet low traffic residential street, on a very large lot. Beautifully landscaped front and rear yards. Newer windows throughout, refinished wood floors, walking distance to Bodger Park & Leuzinger High. Minutes away from El Camino College,405 FWY. Walkscore 71.



Good credit required.

Submit for pets.

1 year lease

$20 application fee



(RLNE5021542)