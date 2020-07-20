Amenities
3903 W.146th Street Available 07/19/19 Bright and modern, Spacious 3 bed 1 bath, 2 car garage - Coming soon. Available 7/19/2019, finishing cosmetic repairs and cleaning.
Located in a quiet low traffic residential street, on a very large lot. Beautifully landscaped front and rear yards. Newer windows throughout, refinished wood floors, walking distance to Bodger Park & Leuzinger High. Minutes away from El Camino College,405 FWY. Walkscore 71.
Good credit required.
Submit for pets.
1 year lease
$20 application fee
(RLNE5021542)