Home
/
Hawthorne, CA
/
3830 West 118th Place
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

3830 West 118th Place

3830 West 118th Place · No Longer Available
Location

3830 West 118th Place, Hawthorne, CA 90250
East Hawthorne

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***
*** Visit our website at www.pinnaclepmc.com for more information ***

Address: 3830 W. 118th Place, Hawthorne, CA 90250

- Rent: $2,695 Per Month
- Deposit: $2,800 (On Approved Credit)
- Approx: 1,200 Sq.Ft.

Features and Amenities:

- 3 bedrooms
- 2 bathrooms
- Tile flooring throughout
- Stove, oven, and range included
- Ceiling fan in the living room
- Fireplace in the living room
- Central air heating system
- Front and back yards with grass
- Large closet spaces and storage
- 1 Car Garage
- Laundry facilities on-site
- Utilities Paid: Water, Trash, and Gardening

*** No pets allowed at this time ***
*** This property is not accepting Section 8 or any 3rd party housing programs at that time.***

Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com

Visit this link to see our rental criteria: http://www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria

Requirements when applying:
- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)
- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card
- Completed Rental Application
- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review

Thank you for your interest!

Pinnacle Property Management
424-203-7689
www.pinnaclepmc.com

Please check our website for other great listings in your area!

Pricing is current as of 5/16/2019. Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice. Deposits may fluctuate based on credit, rental history, income, and/or other qualifying standards. Floor plans and square footages displayed are approximations, may be based on stud-to-stud measurements, and may vary between individual units. Quoted prices are for base rent only and do not include other fees such as utilities, associated pet fees, if applicable, and minimum lease terms and occupancy guidelines may apply unless otherwise specified. Subject to credit approval, a satisfactory rental application and execution of a lease agreement. Pricing valid for new residents only. Please see the leasing office for details. By inquiring about this property you opt-in and give Pinnacle Property Management permission to contact you through text, email, and or calling with the number or email you provide. If you do not wish to be contacted by Pinnacle Property Management please do not inquire.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3830 West 118th Place have any available units?
3830 West 118th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 3830 West 118th Place have?
Some of 3830 West 118th Place's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3830 West 118th Place currently offering any rent specials?
3830 West 118th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3830 West 118th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3830 West 118th Place is pet friendly.
Does 3830 West 118th Place offer parking?
Yes, 3830 West 118th Place offers parking.
Does 3830 West 118th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3830 West 118th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3830 West 118th Place have a pool?
No, 3830 West 118th Place does not have a pool.
Does 3830 West 118th Place have accessible units?
No, 3830 West 118th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3830 West 118th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3830 West 118th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
