3830 West 118th Place

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace oven range Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

*** Visit our website at www.pinnaclepmc.com for more information ***



Address: 3830 W. 118th Place, Hawthorne, CA 90250



- Rent: $2,695 Per Month

- Deposit: $2,800 (On Approved Credit)

- Approx: 1,200 Sq.Ft.



Features and Amenities:



- 3 bedrooms

- 2 bathrooms

- Tile flooring throughout

- Stove, oven, and range included

- Ceiling fan in the living room

- Fireplace in the living room

- Central air heating system

- Front and back yards with grass

- Large closet spaces and storage

- 1 Car Garage

- Laundry facilities on-site

- Utilities Paid: Water, Trash, and Gardening



*** No pets allowed at this time ***

*** This property is not accepting Section 8 or any 3rd party housing programs at that time.***



Visit this link to apply: www.ppmapplications.com



Visit this link to see our rental criteria: http://www.pinnaclepmc.com/rental-criteria



Requirements when applying:

- A $36.00 Credit Check/Background Check Fee for every person 18 years and over that will be residing on the property

- Credit Score 600 or better

- 3 months proof of income (in order to qualify you must make double the rental amount per month)

- Identification Card/Driver's License and Social Security Card

- Completed Rental Application

- Please note: Bankruptcies will be under review



Thank you for your interest!



Pinnacle Property Management

424-203-7689

www.pinnaclepmc.com



Please check our website for other great listings in your area!



Pricing is current as of 5/16/2019. Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice. Deposits may fluctuate based on credit, rental history, income, and/or other qualifying standards. Floor plans and square footages displayed are approximations, may be based on stud-to-stud measurements, and may vary between individual units. Quoted prices are for base rent only and do not include other fees such as utilities, associated pet fees, if applicable, and minimum lease terms and occupancy guidelines may apply unless otherwise specified. Subject to credit approval, a satisfactory rental application and execution of a lease agreement. Pricing valid for new residents only. Please see the leasing office for details. By inquiring about this property you opt-in and give Pinnacle Property Management permission to contact you through text, email, and or calling with the number or email you provide. If you do not wish to be contacted by Pinnacle Property Management please do not inquire.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.