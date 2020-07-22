14111 Cordary Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill

**ALL UTILITIES PAID**. Trinidad Apartments has a huge courtyard w/sparkling pool, lush tropical landscaping and grass areas. Laundry facilities. Full kitchen w/gas stove & refrigerator. Covered gated parking. Easy access to public transportation and adjacent to a public park w/tot lot and preschool. Stop by and see this inviting unit. 6-month Lease. No Pets.

Amenities: Laundry Room, Pool, BBQ, Courtyard, Pool View, Parking-Covered, Large Unit.

Utilities: Water, Electricity, Trash, Gas.

Appliances: Gas Stove, Refrigerator.

Parking: 1-Space

http://mabrymgmt.com/Apartment-Rent-Details.aspx?id=4028



IT490708 - IT49MM4028