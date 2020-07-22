All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:50 AM

14111 Cordary Ave.

14111 Cordary Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14111 Cordary Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
East Hawthorne

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
parking
pool
playground
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
**ALL UTILITIES PAID**. Trinidad Apartments has a huge courtyard w/sparkling pool, lush tropical landscaping and grass areas. Laundry facilities. Full kitchen w/gas stove & refrigerator. Covered gated parking. Easy access to public transportation and adjacent to a public park w/tot lot and preschool. Stop by and see this inviting unit. 6-month Lease. No Pets.
.

Amenities: Laundry Room, Pool, BBQ, Courtyard, Pool View, Parking-Covered, Large Unit.
Utilities: Water, Electricity, Trash, Gas.
Appliances: Gas Stove, Refrigerator.
Parking: 1-Space
http://mabrymgmt.com/Apartment-Rent-Details.aspx?id=4028

IT490708 - IT49MM4028

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14111 Cordary Ave. have any available units?
14111 Cordary Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 14111 Cordary Ave. have?
Some of 14111 Cordary Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14111 Cordary Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
14111 Cordary Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14111 Cordary Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 14111 Cordary Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 14111 Cordary Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 14111 Cordary Ave. offers parking.
Does 14111 Cordary Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14111 Cordary Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14111 Cordary Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 14111 Cordary Ave. has a pool.
Does 14111 Cordary Ave. have accessible units?
No, 14111 Cordary Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 14111 Cordary Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14111 Cordary Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
