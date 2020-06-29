14027-37 Doty Ave.

Amenities
Private home, this home features a private backyard, one car garage, washer & dryer hook ups, new counter tops, tile flooring. Minutes away from airport. Close to 105 freeway. Schools nearby. CALL TODAY! 6-Month Lease. Tenant must have a combine income of 2 1/2 times the rent. The Fico score must be 620.
.
Amenities: Balcony/Patio, Private Garage, Large Unit.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Appliances: Gas Stove.
Parking: Garage
http://mabrymgmt.com/Apartment-Rent-Details.aspx?id=1619
IT490429 - IT49MM1619