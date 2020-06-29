All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated May 2 2020

14027-37 Doty Ave.

14027 Doty Ave · No Longer Available
Location

14027 Doty Ave, Hawthorne, CA 90250
East Hawthorne

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Private home, this home features a private backyard, one car garage, washer & dryer hook ups, new counter tops, tile flooring. Minutes away from airport. Close to 105 freeway. Schools nearby. CALL TODAY! 6-Month Lease. Tenant must have a combine income of 2 1/2 times the rent. The Fico score must be 620.
.

Amenities: Balcony/Patio, Private Garage, Large Unit.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Appliances: Gas Stove.
Parking: Garage
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14027-37 Doty Ave. have any available units?
14027-37 Doty Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 14027-37 Doty Ave. have?
Some of 14027-37 Doty Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14027-37 Doty Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
14027-37 Doty Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14027-37 Doty Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 14027-37 Doty Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 14027-37 Doty Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 14027-37 Doty Ave. offers parking.
Does 14027-37 Doty Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14027-37 Doty Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14027-37 Doty Ave. have a pool?
No, 14027-37 Doty Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 14027-37 Doty Ave. have accessible units?
No, 14027-37 Doty Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 14027-37 Doty Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14027-37 Doty Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
