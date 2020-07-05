14000 Cordary Ave.

Amenities
The Portofino Apartments. ***SE HABLA ESPANIOL*** A very nice complex located across the street from a public park w/tot lot and preschool. Come and relax at the beautiful courtyard w/ lush landscaping. Gated parking. Sparkling pool. Laundry facilities. Gated building. Surveillance camera on the premises. Call today to view this charming unit. 6-month Lease. No pets.
.
Amenities: Laundry Room, Pool, Courtyard, Large Unit.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Appliances: Gas Stove.
Parking: 1-Space
http://mabrymgmt.com/Apartment-Rent-Details.aspx?id=504
IT490630 - IT49MM504