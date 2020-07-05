All apartments in Hawthorne
14000 Cordary Ave.

14000 Cordary Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14000 Cordary Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
East Hawthorne

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
pool
playground
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
The Portofino Apartments. ***SE HABLA ESPANIOL*** A very nice complex located across the street from a public park w/tot lot and preschool. Come and relax at the beautiful courtyard w/ lush landscaping. Gated parking. Sparkling pool. Laundry facilities. Gated building. Surveillance camera on the premises. Call today to view this charming unit. 6-month Lease. No pets.
.

Amenities: Laundry Room, Pool, Courtyard, Large Unit.
Utilities: Water, Trash.
Appliances: Gas Stove.
Parking: 1-Space
http://mabrymgmt.com/Apartment-Rent-Details.aspx?id=504

IT490630 - IT49MM504

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14000 Cordary Ave. have any available units?
14000 Cordary Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 14000 Cordary Ave. have?
Some of 14000 Cordary Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14000 Cordary Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
14000 Cordary Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14000 Cordary Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 14000 Cordary Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 14000 Cordary Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 14000 Cordary Ave. offers parking.
Does 14000 Cordary Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14000 Cordary Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14000 Cordary Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 14000 Cordary Ave. has a pool.
Does 14000 Cordary Ave. have accessible units?
No, 14000 Cordary Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 14000 Cordary Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14000 Cordary Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

