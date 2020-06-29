13305 Kornblum Ave, Hawthorne, CA 90250 East Hawthorne
Cozy 2-bedroom house with 1 full bath Approx. 850 Sq. Ft. Unit is part of 7 Houses in a lot House was recently remodeled and features: -Vinyl Plank floors -Recently installed bathroom shower enclosure w/piping -Refurbished kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops -Ceiling Fans in bedrooms and dining area (3 Total) -Carpet in Bedrooms Dining Area Vertical window blinds Laundry hookups available inside 1-Car Garage Owner pays Water and Trash **Small pet is allowed with additional pet deposit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
