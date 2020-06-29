13305 Kornblum Ave

Amenities

Cozy 2-bedroom house with 1 full bath

Approx. 850 Sq. Ft.

Unit is part of 7 Houses in a lot

House was recently remodeled and features:

-Vinyl Plank floors

-Recently installed bathroom shower enclosure w/piping

-Refurbished kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops

-Ceiling Fans in bedrooms and dining area (3 Total)

-Carpet in Bedrooms

Dining Area

Vertical window blinds

Laundry hookups available inside

1-Car Garage

Owner pays Water and Trash

**Small pet is allowed with additional pet deposit