Home
/
Hawthorne, CA
/
13305 Kornblum Ave
Last updated December 21 2019 at 9:47 AM

13305 Kornblum Ave

13305 Kornblum Ave · No Longer Available
Location

13305 Kornblum Ave, Hawthorne, CA 90250
East Hawthorne

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy 2-bedroom house with 1 full bath
Approx. 850 Sq. Ft.
Unit is part of 7 Houses in a lot
House was recently remodeled and features:
-Vinyl Plank floors
-Recently installed bathroom shower enclosure w/piping
-Refurbished kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops
-Ceiling Fans in bedrooms and dining area (3 Total)
-Carpet in Bedrooms
Dining Area
Vertical window blinds
Laundry hookups available inside
1-Car Garage
Owner pays Water and Trash
**Small pet is allowed with additional pet deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13305 Kornblum Ave have any available units?
13305 Kornblum Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 13305 Kornblum Ave have?
Some of 13305 Kornblum Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13305 Kornblum Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13305 Kornblum Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13305 Kornblum Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13305 Kornblum Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13305 Kornblum Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13305 Kornblum Ave offers parking.
Does 13305 Kornblum Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13305 Kornblum Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13305 Kornblum Ave have a pool?
No, 13305 Kornblum Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13305 Kornblum Ave have accessible units?
No, 13305 Kornblum Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13305 Kornblum Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13305 Kornblum Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

