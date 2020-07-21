All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated October 31 2019

12922 Union Avenue

12922 Union Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12922 Union Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Holly Glen - Del Aire

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
dog park
elevator
fire pit
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Welcome to Luxurious Living at South Bay 360 Gated Community! Unit #302 is one level and Southeast facing, 3rd floor end unit with 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with 1570SF of living space! Features open floor plan with large great room, dining area and modern gourmet kitchen with large center island with stainless steel sink, dark wooden cabinets and granite countertops. Includes stainless steel refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher and surround sound speakers in the living and dining rooms. The master bedroom suite has an attached full bathroom with separate bathtub and shower and has large walk in closet with built-in drawers and closet organizers. Features dark hardwood floors throughout and light beige carpet in both bedrooms and forced air heat and central A/C. There is a private balcony off the dining area with storage closet and has inside laundry room with washer and dryer hookups and storage cabinets. This unit comes with separate 2 car tandem garage with a storage rack. The South Bay 360 resort community is modern with state of the art fitness center, plunge pool, lap pool, spa, cabanas, fire pits, basketball court and tennis court, BBQ area, game room, dog park, and playground. There are two gated community entrances and conveniently located to 405, 105 freeways, LAX and El Segundo High Tech and Aerospace Industries. Located in the desirable Wiseburn School District. Available Now! Call or Text Bindu at 310-658-1991 for showing. Pets are Negotiable!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12922 Union Avenue have any available units?
12922 Union Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 12922 Union Avenue have?
Some of 12922 Union Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12922 Union Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12922 Union Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12922 Union Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12922 Union Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12922 Union Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12922 Union Avenue offers parking.
Does 12922 Union Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12922 Union Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12922 Union Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 12922 Union Avenue has a pool.
Does 12922 Union Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 12922 Union Avenue has accessible units.
Does 12922 Union Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12922 Union Avenue has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

