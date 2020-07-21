12922 Union Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities accessible basketball court dog park elevator fire pit gym game room on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Welcome to Luxurious Living at South Bay 360 Gated Community! Unit #302 is one level and Southeast facing, 3rd floor end unit with 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with 1570SF of living space! Features open floor plan with large great room, dining area and modern gourmet kitchen with large center island with stainless steel sink, dark wooden cabinets and granite countertops. Includes stainless steel refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher and surround sound speakers in the living and dining rooms. The master bedroom suite has an attached full bathroom with separate bathtub and shower and has large walk in closet with built-in drawers and closet organizers. Features dark hardwood floors throughout and light beige carpet in both bedrooms and forced air heat and central A/C. There is a private balcony off the dining area with storage closet and has inside laundry room with washer and dryer hookups and storage cabinets. This unit comes with separate 2 car tandem garage with a storage rack. The South Bay 360 resort community is modern with state of the art fitness center, plunge pool, lap pool, spa, cabanas, fire pits, basketball court and tennis court, BBQ area, game room, dog park, and playground. There are two gated community entrances and conveniently located to 405, 105 freeways, LAX and El Segundo High Tech and Aerospace Industries. Located in the desirable Wiseburn School District. Available Now! Call or Text Bindu at 310-658-1991 for showing. Pets are Negotiable!