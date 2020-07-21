Rent Calculator
Home
/
Hawthorne, CA
/
12716 Cypress Knoll Lane
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:21 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12716 Cypress Knoll Lane
12716 Cypress Knoll Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12716 Cypress Knoll Lane, Hawthorne, CA 90250
West Athens
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12716 Cypress Knoll Lane have any available units?
12716 Cypress Knoll Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hawthorne, CA
.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Hawthorne Rent Report
.
Is 12716 Cypress Knoll Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12716 Cypress Knoll Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12716 Cypress Knoll Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12716 Cypress Knoll Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hawthorne
.
Does 12716 Cypress Knoll Lane offer parking?
No, 12716 Cypress Knoll Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12716 Cypress Knoll Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12716 Cypress Knoll Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12716 Cypress Knoll Lane have a pool?
No, 12716 Cypress Knoll Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12716 Cypress Knoll Lane have accessible units?
No, 12716 Cypress Knoll Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12716 Cypress Knoll Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12716 Cypress Knoll Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12716 Cypress Knoll Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12716 Cypress Knoll Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
