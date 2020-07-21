All apartments in Hawthorne
Find more places like 12716 Cypress Knoll Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hawthorne, CA
/
12716 Cypress Knoll Lane
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:21 AM

12716 Cypress Knoll Lane

12716 Cypress Knoll Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hawthorne
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12716 Cypress Knoll Lane, Hawthorne, CA 90250
West Athens

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12716 Cypress Knoll Lane have any available units?
12716 Cypress Knoll Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
Is 12716 Cypress Knoll Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12716 Cypress Knoll Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12716 Cypress Knoll Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12716 Cypress Knoll Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 12716 Cypress Knoll Lane offer parking?
No, 12716 Cypress Knoll Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12716 Cypress Knoll Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12716 Cypress Knoll Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12716 Cypress Knoll Lane have a pool?
No, 12716 Cypress Knoll Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12716 Cypress Knoll Lane have accessible units?
No, 12716 Cypress Knoll Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12716 Cypress Knoll Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12716 Cypress Knoll Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12716 Cypress Knoll Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12716 Cypress Knoll Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4307 W 142nd St
4307 West 142nd Street
Hawthorne, CA 90250

Similar Pages

Hawthorne 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHawthorne 2 Bedroom Apartments
Hawthorne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHawthorne Apartments with Parking
Hawthorne Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles