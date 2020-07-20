12516 Cranbrook Avenue

Amenities
This spacious studio has tile flooring throughout, an upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, and full bathroom with large vanity. The unit will accommodate a maximum of 2 residents. It is a first floor unit, comes with one parking space, and includes water and trash service. The building is gated and has laundry facilities. This is a no-pet building (except assistive animals with proper documentation) and this building does not participate in Section 8. The unit is offered on a month-to-month term at Rent $1150.00 and Security Deposit $750.00 Feel free to visit our website babcockmgmt.com or call our office (310) 212-6660 for additional information.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $750
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.