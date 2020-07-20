All apartments in Hawthorne
Find more places like 12516 Cranbrook Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hawthorne, CA
/
12516 Cranbrook Avenue
Last updated July 19 2019 at 11:26 PM

12516 Cranbrook Avenue

12516 Cranbrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hawthorne
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12516 Cranbrook Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
East Hawthorne

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious studio has tile flooring throughout, an upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, and full bathroom with large vanity. The unit will accommodate a maximum of 2 residents. It is a first floor unit, comes with one parking space, and includes water and trash service. The building is gated and has laundry facilities. This is a no-pet building (except assistive animals with proper documentation) and this building does not participate in Section 8. The unit is offered on a month-to-month term at Rent $1150.00 and Security Deposit $750.00 Feel free to visit our website babcockmgmt.com or call our office (310) 212-6660 for additional information.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $750

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12516 Cranbrook Avenue have any available units?
12516 Cranbrook Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 12516 Cranbrook Avenue have?
Some of 12516 Cranbrook Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12516 Cranbrook Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12516 Cranbrook Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12516 Cranbrook Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12516 Cranbrook Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12516 Cranbrook Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12516 Cranbrook Avenue offers parking.
Does 12516 Cranbrook Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12516 Cranbrook Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12516 Cranbrook Avenue have a pool?
No, 12516 Cranbrook Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12516 Cranbrook Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12516 Cranbrook Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12516 Cranbrook Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12516 Cranbrook Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Families 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4307 W 142nd St
4307 West 142nd Street
Hawthorne, CA 90250

Similar Pages

Hawthorne 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHawthorne 2 Bedroom Apartments
Hawthorne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHawthorne Apartments with Parking
Hawthorne Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles