Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:31 AM

12233 Manor Dr.

12233 Manor Drive · (201) 845-7300
Location

12233 Manor Drive, Hawthorne, CA 90250
North Hawthorne

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
parking
fireplace
courtyard
range
**ALL UTILITIES PAID**. Tangier Apartments is a very nice complex located in the best part of Hawhorne, near city park and high school. Fireplace on selected units. Tangier has keyed entry, laundry facilities, gated parking w/a beautiful courtyard. Call today to make an appointment and view this cozy unit. 6-month Lease. Unit #31 - has a cooktop.
.

Amenities: Laundry Room, Courtyard, Parking-Open, Large Unit.
Utilities: Water, Electricity, Trash, Gas.
Appliances: Gas Stove, Refrigerator.
Parking: 1-Space
http://mabrymgmt.com/Apartment-Rent-Details.aspx?id=3561

IT490612 - IT49MM3561

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12233 Manor Dr. have any available units?
12233 Manor Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 12233 Manor Dr. have?
Some of 12233 Manor Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12233 Manor Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12233 Manor Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12233 Manor Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 12233 Manor Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 12233 Manor Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 12233 Manor Dr. does offer parking.
Does 12233 Manor Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12233 Manor Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12233 Manor Dr. have a pool?
No, 12233 Manor Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 12233 Manor Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12233 Manor Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12233 Manor Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12233 Manor Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
