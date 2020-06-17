12233 Manor Dr.

Amenities
**ALL UTILITIES PAID**. Tangier Apartments is a very nice complex located in the best part of Hawhorne, near city park and high school. Fireplace on selected units. Tangier has keyed entry, laundry facilities, gated parking w/a beautiful courtyard. Call today to make an appointment and view this cozy unit. 6-month Lease. Unit #31 - has a cooktop.
.
Amenities: Laundry Room, Courtyard, Parking-Open, Large Unit.
Utilities: Water, Electricity, Trash, Gas.
Appliances: Gas Stove, Refrigerator.
Parking: 1-Space
http://mabrymgmt.com/Apartment-Rent-Details.aspx?id=3561
IT490612 - IT49MM3561