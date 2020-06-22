All apartments in Hawthorne
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12028 Millennium Park Ct

12028 Millennium Park Court · No Longer Available
Location

12028 Millennium Park Court, Hawthorne, CA 90250
East Hawthorne

Amenities

in unit laundry
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
guest parking
3bd/3 full ba Single Family Home in a Premium Gated Community - 3 bedroom, 3 full bathroom, 2000 sqft, 2015 Built in Gated Community,with nice private yard, 2 car garage plus plenty guest parking in the gated community. Large living room and dinning room with quality kitchen cabinets, counter, and appliances. Master and Junior master on top level have large walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom, and top of the line washer and dryer, Down-stair bedroom has its own large bathroom and direct access to the large backyard. The community has a large community pool, exercise area, and recreation room. Department stores, restaurants, and other shops are just a minute away. It is convenient located with I-105 Freeway runs along the northern boundary and I-405 along the western boundary. Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Sorry no pets and no section 8. Equal Opportunity Housing
Major cross street (W 120th St & Crenshaw Blvd). Flexible to show.
* Prices and Availability Subject to Change

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4581268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12028 Millennium Park Ct have any available units?
12028 Millennium Park Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 12028 Millennium Park Ct have?
Some of 12028 Millennium Park Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12028 Millennium Park Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12028 Millennium Park Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12028 Millennium Park Ct pet-friendly?
No, 12028 Millennium Park Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 12028 Millennium Park Ct offer parking?
Yes, 12028 Millennium Park Ct does offer parking.
Does 12028 Millennium Park Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12028 Millennium Park Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12028 Millennium Park Ct have a pool?
Yes, 12028 Millennium Park Ct has a pool.
Does 12028 Millennium Park Ct have accessible units?
No, 12028 Millennium Park Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12028 Millennium Park Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 12028 Millennium Park Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
