12028 Millennium Park Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage guest parking

3bd/3 full ba Single Family Home in a Premium Gated Community - 3 bedroom, 3 full bathroom, 2000 sqft, 2015 Built in Gated Community,with nice private yard, 2 car garage plus plenty guest parking in the gated community. Large living room and dinning room with quality kitchen cabinets, counter, and appliances. Master and Junior master on top level have large walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom, and top of the line washer and dryer, Down-stair bedroom has its own large bathroom and direct access to the large backyard. The community has a large community pool, exercise area, and recreation room. Department stores, restaurants, and other shops are just a minute away. It is convenient located with I-105 Freeway runs along the northern boundary and I-405 along the western boundary. Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Sorry no pets and no section 8. Equal Opportunity Housing

Major cross street (W 120th St & Crenshaw Blvd). Flexible to show.

* Prices and Availability Subject to Change



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4581268)