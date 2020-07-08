12022 Birch Ave Apt 17.

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal garage pool range

Unit Amenities garbage disposal range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Crestport Apartments - Property Id: 286831



Recently remolded unit. Brand New Unit! Crestport Apartments is a lovely apartment complex located very close to schools, major highways (105 & 405), and shopping centers. Apartment comes included with a stove, perfect for first time renters. Very spacious apartment with a lot of closet space. This complex does feature on-site laundry room, a heated pool, and an assigned garage parking space. Give us a call today at or email us at crestportmgr@bfpminc.com to schedule your visit today!



Perks:

Located 15 min from LAX airport

Heated pool onsite

Located 15 min from the Beach

Located 10 min from major malls and shopping centers

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286831

Property Id 286831



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5804928)