11992 Manor
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM
11992 Manor
11992 Manor Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
11992 Manor Drive, Hawthorne, CA 90250
North Hawthorne
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing 2 Bedroom apartment with 2 Bathrooms! Great sized living room and we can't forget about the dinning room! Has a wonderful patio! Must see apartment!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5422944)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11992 Manor have any available units?
11992 Manor doesn't have any available units at this time.
Hawthorne, CA
.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
Hawthorne Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11992 Manor have?
Some of 11992 Manor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal.
Amenities section
.
Is 11992 Manor currently offering any rent specials?
11992 Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11992 Manor pet-friendly?
No, 11992 Manor is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Hawthorne
.
Does 11992 Manor offer parking?
Yes, 11992 Manor offers parking.
Does 11992 Manor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11992 Manor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11992 Manor have a pool?
No, 11992 Manor does not have a pool.
Does 11992 Manor have accessible units?
No, 11992 Manor does not have accessible units.
Does 11992 Manor have units with dishwashers?
No, 11992 Manor does not have units with dishwashers.
