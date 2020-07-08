All apartments in Hawthorne
Home
/
Hawthorne, CA
/
11953 Eucalyptus Avenue - 7
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

11953 Eucalyptus Avenue - 7

11953 Eucalyptus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11953 Eucalyptus Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
North Hawthorne

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
carport
coffee bar
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
carport
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
Two bedroom / 1 bath upstairs unit with dining area. Kitchen with bartop counters, dishwasher, and oven. Huge living room/den area, large bedrooms w/bright windows and big closets. Laundry on-site. Assigned parking spot included in carport!

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=GUesWUVjMw2

This location is in the City of Hawthorne. Close by to the 405 and 105 freeways. Nearby parks include Beach Boys Historic Landmark, Hawthorne Memorial Park and Center Park. Nearby schools include York Elementary School, St Joseph School and Fun Ship. The closest grocery stores are Freeman Market, Desi Masala Mart and Mirchi Masala. Nearby coffee shops include Cuban Cafe Bakery, Starbucks and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Mariscos Guillen, Zamora Bros and Chips Restaurant.

Laundry room, Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11953 Eucalyptus Avenue - 7 have any available units?
11953 Eucalyptus Avenue - 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 11953 Eucalyptus Avenue - 7 have?
Some of 11953 Eucalyptus Avenue - 7's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11953 Eucalyptus Avenue - 7 currently offering any rent specials?
11953 Eucalyptus Avenue - 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11953 Eucalyptus Avenue - 7 pet-friendly?
No, 11953 Eucalyptus Avenue - 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorne.
Does 11953 Eucalyptus Avenue - 7 offer parking?
Yes, 11953 Eucalyptus Avenue - 7 offers parking.
Does 11953 Eucalyptus Avenue - 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11953 Eucalyptus Avenue - 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11953 Eucalyptus Avenue - 7 have a pool?
No, 11953 Eucalyptus Avenue - 7 does not have a pool.
Does 11953 Eucalyptus Avenue - 7 have accessible units?
No, 11953 Eucalyptus Avenue - 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 11953 Eucalyptus Avenue - 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11953 Eucalyptus Avenue - 7 has units with dishwashers.

