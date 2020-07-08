11953 Eucalyptus Avenue - 7

Amenities

Two bedroom / 1 bath upstairs unit with dining area. Kitchen with bartop counters, dishwasher, and oven. Huge living room/den area, large bedrooms w/bright windows and big closets. Laundry on-site. Assigned parking spot included in carport!



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=GUesWUVjMw2



This location is in the City of Hawthorne. Close by to the 405 and 105 freeways. Nearby parks include Beach Boys Historic Landmark, Hawthorne Memorial Park and Center Park. Nearby schools include York Elementary School, St Joseph School and Fun Ship. The closest grocery stores are Freeman Market, Desi Masala Mart and Mirchi Masala. Nearby coffee shops include Cuban Cafe Bakery, Starbucks and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Mariscos Guillen, Zamora Bros and Chips Restaurant.



