Location

11938 York Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
North Hawthorne

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
coffee bar
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
This location is in the City of Hawthorne. Close by to the 405 and 105 freeways. Nearby parks include Beach Boys Historic Landmark, Hawthorne Memorial Park and Center Park.

Nearby schools include York Elementary School, St Joseph School and Fun Ship.

The closest grocery stores are Freeman Market, Desi Masala Mart and Mirchi Masala.

Nearby coffee shops include Cuban Cafe Bakery, Starbucks and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Mariscos Guillen, Zamora Bros and Chips Restaurant.

Laundry on site
Stove
Dishwasher
Oven
One bedroom / 1 bath unit
Assigned parking spot included in carport

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions

Does 11938 York Avenue - 11 have any available units?
11938 York Avenue - 11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 11938 York Avenue - 11 have?
Some of 11938 York Avenue - 11's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11938 York Avenue - 11 currently offering any rent specials?
11938 York Avenue - 11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11938 York Avenue - 11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11938 York Avenue - 11 is pet friendly.
Does 11938 York Avenue - 11 offer parking?
Yes, 11938 York Avenue - 11 offers parking.
Does 11938 York Avenue - 11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11938 York Avenue - 11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11938 York Avenue - 11 have a pool?
No, 11938 York Avenue - 11 does not have a pool.
Does 11938 York Avenue - 11 have accessible units?
No, 11938 York Avenue - 11 does not have accessible units.
Does 11938 York Avenue - 11 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11938 York Avenue - 11 has units with dishwashers.

