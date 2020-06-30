11506 Truro Ave Unit D

Amenities

This appealing 1,070-square-foot APARTMENT (2 storey on 2nd floor) which is located in the North Hawthorne neighborhood in Hawthorne is UNFURNISHED. The unit has 2 BEDROOMS and 1 BATHROOM.



Its cozy and bright interior features include hardwood floor throughout, recessed lighting, skylights, large slider windows with blinds, and bathtub. Its nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space, and glossy granite countertop with backsplash. There are also ready-to-use, stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, garbage disposal, microwave, oven/range, and dishwasher. The bedrooms are comfy spaces for a good nights sleep. They have built-in closets with mirrored sliding doors. The bathroom is furnished with a vanity surmounted by a framed mirror and a shower/tub combo.



It comes with a shared garage with unit A (1 car space) in garage # 2 (with alarm system ready).



A shared, coin-operated washer and dryer are available along with ceiling fans and a wall heater (gas-operated).



Pets (not over 25 lbs.) are welcome with a $500 pet deposit + $25 pet rent added to the rent (unless its a service animal).



Renter pays gas, electricity, sewage, trash, cable, and Internet. The water utility will be the responsibility of the landlord.



Smoking is prohibited in the apartment.



The apartment is near public transportation stops/hub.



Nearby Parks: Lennox Park, Beach Boys Historic Landmark, Hawthorne Memorial Park, Center Park, and Siminski Park.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mnvDvABo3Jv



Nearby Schools:

Hawthorne Math And Science Academy - 0.72 mile, 9/10

Hawthorne Middle School - 1.09 miles, 6/10

Juan De Anza Elementary School - 0.95 miles, 8/10

Lennox Mathematics, Science And Technology Academy - 0.48 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

120 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

40 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

211/215 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile

126 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile



Rail lines:



