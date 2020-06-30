All apartments in Hawthorne
11506 Truro Ave Unit D

11506 Truro Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11506 Truro Avenue, Hawthorne, CA 90250
North Hawthorne

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
internet access
This appealing 1,070-square-foot APARTMENT (2 storey on 2nd floor) which is located in the North Hawthorne neighborhood in Hawthorne is UNFURNISHED. The unit has 2 BEDROOMS and 1 BATHROOM.

Its cozy and bright interior features include hardwood floor throughout, recessed lighting, skylights, large slider windows with blinds, and bathtub. Its nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry that offers plenty of storage space, and glossy granite countertop with backsplash. There are also ready-to-use, stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, garbage disposal, microwave, oven/range, and dishwasher. The bedrooms are comfy spaces for a good nights sleep. They have built-in closets with mirrored sliding doors. The bathroom is furnished with a vanity surmounted by a framed mirror and a shower/tub combo.

It comes with a shared garage with unit A (1 car space) in garage # 2 (with alarm system ready).

A shared, coin-operated washer and dryer are available along with ceiling fans and a wall heater (gas-operated).

Pets (not over 25 lbs.) are welcome with a $500 pet deposit + $25 pet rent added to the rent (unless its a service animal).

Renter pays gas, electricity, sewage, trash, cable, and Internet. The water utility will be the responsibility of the landlord.

Smoking is prohibited in the apartment.

The apartment is near public transportation stops/hub.

Nearby Parks: Lennox Park, Beach Boys Historic Landmark, Hawthorne Memorial Park, Center Park, and Siminski Park.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mnvDvABo3Jv

Nearby Schools:
Hawthorne Math And Science Academy - 0.72 mile, 9/10
Hawthorne Middle School - 1.09 miles, 6/10
Juan De Anza Elementary School - 0.95 miles, 8/10
Lennox Mathematics, Science And Technology Academy - 0.48 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
120 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
40 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
211/215 Metro Local Line - 0.2 mile
126 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

Rail lines:

(RLNE5237392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11506 Truro Ave Unit D have any available units?
11506 Truro Ave Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hawthorne, CA.
How much is rent in Hawthorne, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hawthorne Rent Report.
What amenities does 11506 Truro Ave Unit D have?
Some of 11506 Truro Ave Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11506 Truro Ave Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
11506 Truro Ave Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11506 Truro Ave Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 11506 Truro Ave Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 11506 Truro Ave Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 11506 Truro Ave Unit D offers parking.
Does 11506 Truro Ave Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11506 Truro Ave Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11506 Truro Ave Unit D have a pool?
No, 11506 Truro Ave Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 11506 Truro Ave Unit D have accessible units?
No, 11506 Truro Ave Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 11506 Truro Ave Unit D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11506 Truro Ave Unit D has units with dishwashers.

