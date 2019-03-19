Rent Calculator
1 of 12
12310 Brittain Street
Location
12310 Brittain Street, Hawaiian Gardens, CA 90716
Hawaiian Gardens
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Duplex House, Rear unit for rent! 2 bedrooms with 1 bath, 2 car garage with direct access to the main house. Nice private back yard.
Easy access to Fwy 605 or bus stations.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12310 Brittain Street have any available units?
12310 Brittain Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hawaiian Gardens, CA
.
Is 12310 Brittain Street currently offering any rent specials?
12310 Brittain Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12310 Brittain Street pet-friendly?
No, 12310 Brittain Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hawaiian Gardens
.
Does 12310 Brittain Street offer parking?
Yes, 12310 Brittain Street offers parking.
Does 12310 Brittain Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12310 Brittain Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12310 Brittain Street have a pool?
No, 12310 Brittain Street does not have a pool.
Does 12310 Brittain Street have accessible units?
No, 12310 Brittain Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12310 Brittain Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12310 Brittain Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12310 Brittain Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12310 Brittain Street does not have units with air conditioning.
