Home
/
Hanford, CA
/
492 Alder
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
492 Alder
492 Alder Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
492 Alder Avenue, Hanford, CA 93230
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Available Now! - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home available for rent. Contact us today for a showing (559) 410-8559.
(RLNE5831142)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 492 Alder have any available units?
492 Alder doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hanford, CA
.
Is 492 Alder currently offering any rent specials?
492 Alder isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 492 Alder pet-friendly?
No, 492 Alder is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hanford
.
Does 492 Alder offer parking?
No, 492 Alder does not offer parking.
Does 492 Alder have units with washers and dryers?
No, 492 Alder does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 492 Alder have a pool?
No, 492 Alder does not have a pool.
Does 492 Alder have accessible units?
No, 492 Alder does not have accessible units.
Does 492 Alder have units with dishwashers?
No, 492 Alder does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 492 Alder have units with air conditioning?
No, 492 Alder does not have units with air conditioning.
