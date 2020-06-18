Sign Up
Hanford, CA
418 W. Elm St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM
418 W. Elm St.
418 West Elm Street
No Longer Available
Location
418 West Elm Street, Hanford, CA 93230
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Soon! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.com
Lease term: 12 months
Pet rent: $35/m
Pet deposit: None
Breed restrictions: None
*Showing/Tour for this home will be for the approved applicant(s) before lease signing.
(RLNE4025492)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 418 W. Elm St. have any available units?
418 W. Elm St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hanford, CA.
Hanford, CA
.
What amenities does 418 W. Elm St. have?
Some of 418 W. Elm St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 418 W. Elm St. currently offering any rent specials?
418 W. Elm St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 W. Elm St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 W. Elm St. is pet friendly.
Does 418 W. Elm St. offer parking?
No, 418 W. Elm St. does not offer parking.
Does 418 W. Elm St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 W. Elm St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 W. Elm St. have a pool?
No, 418 W. Elm St. does not have a pool.
Does 418 W. Elm St. have accessible units?
No, 418 W. Elm St. does not have accessible units.
Does 418 W. Elm St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 W. Elm St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 418 W. Elm St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 W. Elm St. does not have units with air conditioning.
