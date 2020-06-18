All apartments in Hanford
Find more places like
418 W. Elm St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hanford, CA
/
418 W. Elm St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

418 W. Elm St.

418 West Elm Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

418 West Elm Street, Hanford, CA 93230

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Soon! - For current availability/application(s): visit our live website at www.cvhomes.com

Lease term: 12 months
Pet rent: $35/m
Pet deposit: None
Breed restrictions: None

*Showing/Tour for this home will be for the approved applicant(s) before lease signing.

(RLNE4025492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 418 W. Elm St. have any available units?
418 W. Elm St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hanford, CA.
What amenities does 418 W. Elm St. have?
Some of 418 W. Elm St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 W. Elm St. currently offering any rent specials?
418 W. Elm St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 W. Elm St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 W. Elm St. is pet friendly.
Does 418 W. Elm St. offer parking?
No, 418 W. Elm St. does not offer parking.
Does 418 W. Elm St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 W. Elm St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 W. Elm St. have a pool?
No, 418 W. Elm St. does not have a pool.
Does 418 W. Elm St. have accessible units?
No, 418 W. Elm St. does not have accessible units.
Does 418 W. Elm St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 W. Elm St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 418 W. Elm St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 W. Elm St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fresno, CAPorterville, CADelano, CAVisalia, CATulare, CAClovis, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FresnoPorterville College