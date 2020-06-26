Rent Calculator
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:00 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3357 Lotus Drive
3357 Lotus Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3357 Lotus Drive, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights
Amenities
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3357 Lotus Drive have any available units?
3357 Lotus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hacienda Heights, CA
.
Is 3357 Lotus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3357 Lotus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3357 Lotus Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3357 Lotus Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights
.
Does 3357 Lotus Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3357 Lotus Drive offers parking.
Does 3357 Lotus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3357 Lotus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3357 Lotus Drive have a pool?
No, 3357 Lotus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3357 Lotus Drive have accessible units?
No, 3357 Lotus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3357 Lotus Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3357 Lotus Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3357 Lotus Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3357 Lotus Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
