3031 Deolinda Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3031 Deolinda Dr

3031 Deolinda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3031 Deolinda Drive, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda La Puente

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
City lights and mountain views. 3 bedrooms/2 baths in a cul de sac with excellent schools. Newly remodeled bathrooms.
Near restaurants and shops. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3031 Deolinda Dr have any available units?
3031 Deolinda Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
What amenities does 3031 Deolinda Dr have?
Some of 3031 Deolinda Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3031 Deolinda Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3031 Deolinda Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3031 Deolinda Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3031 Deolinda Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights.
Does 3031 Deolinda Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3031 Deolinda Dr offers parking.
Does 3031 Deolinda Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3031 Deolinda Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3031 Deolinda Dr have a pool?
No, 3031 Deolinda Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3031 Deolinda Dr have accessible units?
No, 3031 Deolinda Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3031 Deolinda Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3031 Deolinda Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 3031 Deolinda Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3031 Deolinda Dr has units with air conditioning.
