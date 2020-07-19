2721 Allenton Avenue, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745 Hacienda Heights
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY HOME IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD. NEW PAINT & CARPETING. THIS HOME FEATURES THREE BEDROOMS AND TWO BATHS. VERY SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS. WASHER/DRYER HOOK-UPS AVAILABLE IN GARAGE. SPACIOUS BACKYARD GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. CONVENIENT LOCATION WITH EASY ACCESS TO FREEWAY & SHOPPING. EXCELLENT SCHOOL DISTRICT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2721 Allenton Avenue have any available units?
2721 Allenton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
What amenities does 2721 Allenton Avenue have?
Some of 2721 Allenton Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2721 Allenton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2721 Allenton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.