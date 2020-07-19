2721 Allenton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY HOME IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD. NEW PAINT & CARPETING. THIS HOME FEATURES THREE BEDROOMS AND TWO BATHS. VERY SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS. WASHER/DRYER HOOK-UPS AVAILABLE IN GARAGE. SPACIOUS BACKYARD GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. CONVENIENT LOCATION WITH EASY ACCESS TO FREEWAY & SHOPPING. EXCELLENT SCHOOL DISTRICT.