Last updated April 21 2019 at 10:54 AM
2215 Old Cooper Ln
2215 Old Copper Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
2215 Old Copper Lane, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
2215 Old Cooper Ln - Property Id: 107985
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107985
Property Id 107985
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4784736)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2215 Old Cooper Ln have any available units?
2215 Old Cooper Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hacienda Heights, CA
.
What amenities does 2215 Old Cooper Ln have?
Some of 2215 Old Cooper Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2215 Old Cooper Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Old Cooper Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Old Cooper Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2215 Old Cooper Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights
.
Does 2215 Old Cooper Ln offer parking?
No, 2215 Old Cooper Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2215 Old Cooper Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2215 Old Cooper Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Old Cooper Ln have a pool?
No, 2215 Old Cooper Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2215 Old Cooper Ln have accessible units?
No, 2215 Old Cooper Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Old Cooper Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2215 Old Cooper Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2215 Old Cooper Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2215 Old Cooper Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
