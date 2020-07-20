All apartments in Hacienda Heights
Find more places like 2215 Old Cooper Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hacienda Heights, CA
/
2215 Old Cooper Ln
Last updated April 21 2019 at 10:54 AM

2215 Old Cooper Ln

2215 Old Copper Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hacienda Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2215 Old Copper Lane, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
2215 Old Cooper Ln - Property Id: 107985

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107985
Property Id 107985

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4784736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 Old Cooper Ln have any available units?
2215 Old Cooper Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
What amenities does 2215 Old Cooper Ln have?
Some of 2215 Old Cooper Ln's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 Old Cooper Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Old Cooper Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Old Cooper Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2215 Old Cooper Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights.
Does 2215 Old Cooper Ln offer parking?
No, 2215 Old Cooper Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2215 Old Cooper Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2215 Old Cooper Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Old Cooper Ln have a pool?
No, 2215 Old Cooper Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2215 Old Cooper Ln have accessible units?
No, 2215 Old Cooper Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Old Cooper Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2215 Old Cooper Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2215 Old Cooper Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2215 Old Cooper Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd
Hacienda Heights, CA 91745

Similar Pages

Hacienda Heights 1 BedroomsHacienda Heights 2 Bedrooms
Hacienda Heights Apartments with BalconiesHacienda Heights Apartments with Gyms
Hacienda Heights Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CA
Manhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CADiamond Bar, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hacienda La Puente Adult EducationCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine