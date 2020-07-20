2059 Country Canyon Road, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745 Hacienda Heights
Amenities
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
5 Bedroom 3 Barh - Property Id: 95112
5 Bedroom 3 Bath + bonus room 2300 sq ft. 2 story. 2 rooms walk in closets + 1 bath and bonus room upstairs-Mini Suite. 2 car garage. Central air & heat. Double Payne windows. Large yard. Gas stove. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95112 Property Id 95112
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4632595)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2059 Country Canyon Rd have any available units?
2059 Country Canyon Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
What amenities does 2059 Country Canyon Rd have?
Some of 2059 Country Canyon Rd's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2059 Country Canyon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2059 Country Canyon Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.