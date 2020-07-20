All apartments in Hacienda Heights
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2059 Country Canyon Rd

2059 Country Canyon Road
Location

2059 Country Canyon Road, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
5 Bedroom 3 Barh - Property Id: 95112

5 Bedroom 3 Bath + bonus room 2300 sq ft. 2 story. 2 rooms walk in closets + 1 bath and bonus room upstairs-Mini Suite. 2 car garage. Central air & heat. Double Payne windows. Large yard. Gas stove.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95112
Property Id 95112

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4632595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2059 Country Canyon Rd have any available units?
2059 Country Canyon Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
What amenities does 2059 Country Canyon Rd have?
Some of 2059 Country Canyon Rd's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2059 Country Canyon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2059 Country Canyon Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2059 Country Canyon Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2059 Country Canyon Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights.
Does 2059 Country Canyon Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2059 Country Canyon Rd offers parking.
Does 2059 Country Canyon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2059 Country Canyon Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2059 Country Canyon Rd have a pool?
No, 2059 Country Canyon Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2059 Country Canyon Rd have accessible units?
No, 2059 Country Canyon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2059 Country Canyon Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2059 Country Canyon Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2059 Country Canyon Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2059 Country Canyon Rd has units with air conditioning.
