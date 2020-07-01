All apartments in Hacienda Heights
Last updated January 27 2020 at 1:17 AM

17002 Ridge Park Drive

17002 Ridge Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17002 Ridge Park Drive, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17002 Ridge Park Drive have any available units?
17002 Ridge Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
Is 17002 Ridge Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17002 Ridge Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17002 Ridge Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17002 Ridge Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights.
Does 17002 Ridge Park Drive offer parking?
No, 17002 Ridge Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17002 Ridge Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17002 Ridge Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17002 Ridge Park Drive have a pool?
No, 17002 Ridge Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17002 Ridge Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 17002 Ridge Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17002 Ridge Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17002 Ridge Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17002 Ridge Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17002 Ridge Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

