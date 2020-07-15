Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Hacienda Heights
Find more places like 16374 Marvene Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Hacienda Heights, CA
/
16374 Marvene Drive
Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:25 AM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16374 Marvene Drive
16374 Marvene Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hacienda Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
16374 Marvene Drive, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOVELY 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH FULLY REMODELED, NEW FLOORS AND KITCHEN, FRESHLY PAINTED, LARGE YARD FOR FAMILY GATHERING AND PET PLAYING AREA, QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD, CLOSE TO SHOPS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
400
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16374 Marvene Drive have any available units?
16374 Marvene Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hacienda Heights, CA
.
What amenities does 16374 Marvene Drive have?
Some of 16374 Marvene Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16374 Marvene Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16374 Marvene Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16374 Marvene Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16374 Marvene Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16374 Marvene Drive offer parking?
No, 16374 Marvene Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16374 Marvene Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16374 Marvene Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16374 Marvene Drive have a pool?
No, 16374 Marvene Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16374 Marvene Drive have accessible units?
No, 16374 Marvene Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16374 Marvene Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16374 Marvene Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16374 Marvene Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16374 Marvene Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd
Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Similar Pages
Hacienda Heights 1 Bedrooms
Hacienda Heights 2 Bedrooms
Hacienda Heights Apartments with Balcony
Hacienda Heights Apartments with Gym
Hacienda Heights Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Torrance, CA
Burbank, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Eastvale, CA
South Pasadena, CA
West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CA
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
Lomita, CA
San Gabriel, CA
Hermosa Beach, CA
Stanton, CA
Manhattan Beach, CA
Claremont, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Artesia, CA
Lawndale, CA
Seal Beach, CA
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA
Santa Fe Springs, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
Hacienda La Puente Adult Education
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine