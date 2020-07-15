All apartments in Hacienda Heights
Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:25 AM

16374 Marvene Drive

Location

16374 Marvene Drive, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
LOVELY 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH FULLY REMODELED, NEW FLOORS AND KITCHEN, FRESHLY PAINTED, LARGE YARD FOR FAMILY GATHERING AND PET PLAYING AREA, QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD, CLOSE TO SHOPS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16374 Marvene Drive have any available units?
16374 Marvene Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
What amenities does 16374 Marvene Drive have?
Some of 16374 Marvene Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16374 Marvene Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16374 Marvene Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16374 Marvene Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16374 Marvene Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16374 Marvene Drive offer parking?
No, 16374 Marvene Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16374 Marvene Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16374 Marvene Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16374 Marvene Drive have a pool?
No, 16374 Marvene Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16374 Marvene Drive have accessible units?
No, 16374 Marvene Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16374 Marvene Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16374 Marvene Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16374 Marvene Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16374 Marvene Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
