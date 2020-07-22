Rent Calculator
All apartments in Hacienda Heights
Find more places like 16363 Sierra Ridge Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Hacienda Heights, CA
/
16363 Sierra Ridge Way
Last updated March 27 2020 at 1:38 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16363 Sierra Ridge Way
16363 Sierra Ridge Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hacienda Heights
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Location
16363 Sierra Ridge Way, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16363 Sierra Ridge Way have any available units?
16363 Sierra Ridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hacienda Heights, CA
.
Is 16363 Sierra Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
16363 Sierra Ridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16363 Sierra Ridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 16363 Sierra Ridge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights
.
Does 16363 Sierra Ridge Way offer parking?
No, 16363 Sierra Ridge Way does not offer parking.
Does 16363 Sierra Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16363 Sierra Ridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16363 Sierra Ridge Way have a pool?
No, 16363 Sierra Ridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 16363 Sierra Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 16363 Sierra Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16363 Sierra Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 16363 Sierra Ridge Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16363 Sierra Ridge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 16363 Sierra Ridge Way does not have units with air conditioning.
