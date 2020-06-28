All apartments in Hacienda Heights
Find more places like 1615 Orchard Hill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hacienda Heights, CA
/
1615 Orchard Hill Lane
Last updated December 15 2019 at 6:11 PM

1615 Orchard Hill Lane

1615 Orchard Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hacienda Heights
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1615 Orchard Hill Lane, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Come home to this quiet and peaceful single story, 1602 sq. ft., 3 bed, 2 bath home with a pool. It includes an extra 225 sq. ft. finished bonus room. This home comes *FULLY FURNISHED* with everything including TV, fridge and washer/dryer. This home is very clean and well taken care of. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Your private oasis in the back yard consists of a serene pool, built in barbeque island and expansive patio with ample pool side seating. Low maintenance yard with turf, and rent includes gardener, pool service, water and trash. Close to shopping, restaurants and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 Orchard Hill Lane have any available units?
1615 Orchard Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
What amenities does 1615 Orchard Hill Lane have?
Some of 1615 Orchard Hill Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 Orchard Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1615 Orchard Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 Orchard Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1615 Orchard Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights.
Does 1615 Orchard Hill Lane offer parking?
No, 1615 Orchard Hill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1615 Orchard Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1615 Orchard Hill Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 Orchard Hill Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1615 Orchard Hill Lane has a pool.
Does 1615 Orchard Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 1615 Orchard Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 Orchard Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 Orchard Hill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1615 Orchard Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1615 Orchard Hill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hills at Hacienda Heights
2401 S Hacienda Blvd
Hacienda Heights, CA 91745

Similar Pages

Hacienda Heights 1 BedroomsHacienda Heights 2 Bedrooms
Hacienda Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHacienda Heights Apartments with Balcony
Hacienda Heights Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA
Lomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hacienda La Puente Adult EducationCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine