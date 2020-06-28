1615 Orchard Hill Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Come home to this quiet and peaceful single story, 1602 sq. ft., 3 bed, 2 bath home with a pool. It includes an extra 225 sq. ft. finished bonus room. This home comes *FULLY FURNISHED* with everything including TV, fridge and washer/dryer. This home is very clean and well taken care of. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Your private oasis in the back yard consists of a serene pool, built in barbeque island and expansive patio with ample pool side seating. Low maintenance yard with turf, and rent includes gardener, pool service, water and trash. Close to shopping, restaurants and freeways.