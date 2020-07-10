Rent Calculator
Hacienda Heights, CA
/
16037 Sigman Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:51 PM
16037 Sigman Street
16037 Sigman Street, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bed 2 Bath Single Story Home 1-Car Parking Space in Garage with Cabinets and Bathroom addition. Convenient Location to Schools, Park, Market, Mall, Freeway Access.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16037 Sigman Street have any available units?
16037 Sigman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hacienda Heights, CA
.
Is 16037 Sigman Street currently offering any rent specials?
16037 Sigman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16037 Sigman Street pet-friendly?
No, 16037 Sigman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights
.
Does 16037 Sigman Street offer parking?
Yes, 16037 Sigman Street offers parking.
Does 16037 Sigman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16037 Sigman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16037 Sigman Street have a pool?
No, 16037 Sigman Street does not have a pool.
Does 16037 Sigman Street have accessible units?
No, 16037 Sigman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16037 Sigman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16037 Sigman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16037 Sigman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16037 Sigman Street does not have units with air conditioning.
