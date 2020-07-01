All apartments in Hacienda Heights
Last updated May 31 2020 at 6:37 AM

15661 New Hampton Street

15661 Newhampton Street · No Longer Available
Location

15661 Newhampton Street, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Amenities

pool
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Welcome to this wonderful pool home. Nestled on this big beautiful lot with a pool and spa for the hot summer days is this wonderful home with laminate, tile, and carpet flooring with a big kitchen for gathering.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15661 New Hampton Street have any available units?
15661 New Hampton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
Is 15661 New Hampton Street currently offering any rent specials?
15661 New Hampton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15661 New Hampton Street pet-friendly?
No, 15661 New Hampton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights.
Does 15661 New Hampton Street offer parking?
No, 15661 New Hampton Street does not offer parking.
Does 15661 New Hampton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15661 New Hampton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15661 New Hampton Street have a pool?
Yes, 15661 New Hampton Street has a pool.
Does 15661 New Hampton Street have accessible units?
No, 15661 New Hampton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15661 New Hampton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15661 New Hampton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15661 New Hampton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15661 New Hampton Street does not have units with air conditioning.

